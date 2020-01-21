BLOMBERG COLUMN: Not too early to starting thinking about baseball season

As cold winter winds howl across barren snow-covered fields, fans of our national pastime are warmed by the realization that another season of baseball is close at hand. With that thought in mind, this past Saturday, the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association held its annual mid-winter meeting at the Ho-Chunk Casino and Convention Center.
Arriving at Ho-Chunk around, I made my way past a variety of booths and displays relating to activities and programs sponsored by the American Legion. After viewing some of the brochures and renewing a few old acquaintances, I proceeded to the Lower Dells Room where the baseball directors meeting was scheduled to begin. Across the hall, a closed-door baseball meeting was already in session.
As the closed-door session let out, the directors meeting commenced. Thanks to the winter storm that hit the area last weekend, it was a skeleton crew of coaches and Legion officials that stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. There followed a brief rundown of deadlines, events and updates for the 2020 baseball campaign.
Leading off the agenda was a season's worth of paperwork. In short, for returning teams, registration forms must be completed no later than May 15. New teams will have a slightly longer grace period, with forms due by June 1. Additionally, insurance must be paid in full by registration. Failure to do so will result in a penalty of $200. Final team rosters must be turned in no later than June 25, with All-Star nominations due by the 23rd.
At the conclusion of regular season play, regional tournaments will commence with winners advancing to state and national competition. If you'll recall, due to its inability to field a team for regionals the past two years, the Wisconsin Dells post 187 considered dropping from Class-A to 17U, a move that would allow it to draw from a larger pool of recruits. However, after further consideration, the program directors have elected to retain their Class-A ranking, for this year at least.
On that note, Class-A regionals will take place July 16-21 at a location to be determined during the American Legion Baseball Association meeting at the state headquarters in Portage on June 29. Meanwhile, the Class-A state tournament will run from July 24-28 at Viroqua, followed by the Division 2 Central Plains Regional (Class-A, AA) on Aug. 5-9 in Webster, South Dakota. In regards to the Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Weekend, the festivities will be held Aug. 8-9, with the actual game following the Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Contest at Miller Park.
And there you have it. A brand new year, a brand new baseball season, and for Post 187, a brand new coach.
Taking the helm for the Dells Legion will be Maurice Delmore Jr., a lifelong baseball man with an extensive pedigree. Welcome aboard coach Delmore, and here's to a successful 2020 campaign. Believe it or not, its almost time for baseball, Wisconsin style!