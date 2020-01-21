BLOMBERG COLUMN: Not too early to starting thinking about baseball season

As cold winter winds howl across barren snow-covered fields, fans of our national pastime are warmed by the realization that another season of baseball is close at hand. With that thought in mind, this past Saturday, the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association held its annual mid-winter meeting at the Ho-Chunk Casino and Convention Center.

Arriving at Ho-Chunk around, I made my way past a variety of booths and displays relating to activities and programs sponsored by the American Legion. After viewing some of the brochures and renewing a few old acquaintances, I proceeded to the Lower Dells Room where the baseball directors meeting was scheduled to begin. Across the hall, a closed-door baseball meeting was already in session.

As the closed-door session let out, the directors meeting commenced. Thanks to the winter storm that hit the area last weekend, it was a skeleton crew of coaches and Legion officials that stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. There followed a brief rundown of deadlines, events and updates for the 2020 baseball campaign.

