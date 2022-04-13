BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day a tradition that dates all the way back to the Reconstruction Era

There was once a time in Major League Baseball when only two teams played on opening day. This honor was bestowed upon the city of Cincinnati by virtue of the fact that their team, the Redstockings — later shortened to the Reds — was the first professional franchise in baseball, dating all the way back to 1869.

Back then a parade preceded the ballgame in which players and coaches were chauffered to the ball park in fancy carriages pulled by teams of horses. Along the route bands played, banners waved, and confetti flew as the crowd cheered their hometown heros in the hope of yet another glorious season. More often than not, the Redstockings of old did not disappoint.

To this day, that Opening Day tradition still continues in Cincinnati, with a few minor changes. Today, the Reds game isn’t the only Opening Day act, and while the parade marches on, instead of horse drawn carriages, shiny limos now carry team personnel to the park.

As for the hope of a glorious season, more often than not the Reds have come up short in these modern times.

While there were no parades in Chicago for the 2022 season opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and their archrival, the Cubs, there was still plenty of enthusiasm and hope for the future on full display.

Even though the Brewers and Cubs look to be heading in opposite directions for 2022, you couldn’t tell from the opening contest. In this initial match-up, the defending division champion Brewers were unexpectedly batted about by the rebuilding Cubs.

The Brewers opened with their ace, 2021 NL CY Young winner Corbin Burnes, on the hill, while the Cubs countered with their own ace, Kyle Hendricks. With aces wild at Wrigley, it wasn’t exactly a glorious start for Brewers pitching.

Burnes struggled through five, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits, walking 3 while striking out 4. Handing the ball to Aaron Ashby fared no better as Ashby lasted 1⅔ innings, surrendering 1 run on 3 hits, walking 1 while striking out 1.

Taking over for Ashby was Jake Cousins who went 1⅓ innings allowing 1 run or 1 hit, that being a 2-run double by Ian Happ to give the Cubs a lead they would never surrender. On the positive side, Cousins fanned 2 without issuing a single walk. In the end, the Cubs would nip the Brewers by a final of 5-4.

As they labored on the mound, the Brewers similarly struggled at the plate. In spite of a 10-hit attack, Milwaukee came away empty in clutch situations, going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. All-told the Crew stranded 9 baserunners.

Again, looking at the positives, 10-hit games don’t grow on trees. Willy Adames was 2 for 5 as was Andrew McCutchen. Rowdy Tellez went 2 for 4 while Lorenzo Cain was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.

After dropping two of three games in Chicago, the Crew sailed into Camden Yards for Opening Day in Baltimore and the start of a three-game set, falling 2-0.

Starting Thursay, they begin their first homestand of 2022 with a four-game series with the St Louis Cardinals.

Hopefully this home opener goes Milwaukee’s way. At any rate as the great Yogi Berra might have said, “Its Opening Day all over again!”