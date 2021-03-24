BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day conjures childhood memories; but the baseball landscape is changing

Opening Day in Major League Baseball is a week away, on April 1.
Opening Day. When I was a kid growing up these words were whispered with holy reverance. In our world, no other day, with the possible exception of birthdays and Christmas, was looked forward to more than Opening Day. Why it isn't a national holiday I'll never understand.
I remember one Opening Day in particular when two of my friends and I skipped school and hopped the bus to Wrigley Field to take in the Chicago Cubs home opener, an act I do not reccomend in today's world.
The ballpark was packed - standing room only - and being kids we were dwarfed by the mostly adult crowd. Still, it soon became apparent we weren't the only ones skipping school that day.
From our seats in the left field bleachers, which at the time sold for 50 cents, we were in baseball heaven. This was the domain of the "bleacher bums", a particular species of Cubs fans easily identified by their bright yellow hard hats, bare chests (women exempt), and unconditional devotion to the home town Cubbies. And so, like the wise man once said "When in Rome do as the Romans do", we stripped off our shirts and cheered ourselves hoarse. If there was a better day or time to be a kid, I know not when.
With just a week to go before the first pitch of the 2021 MLB Campaign, managers and coaches are engaged in the unpleasant task of slashing their respective club's 40-man spring training roster down to the Opening Day maximum of 25.
It's not easy to tell an eager young player he didn't make the final cut. In fact, if you ask any manager or coach they will tell you it's the hardest part of their job. So what exactly happens to all those talented prospects that don't make the Opening Day roster?
Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers, this past week alone has been filled with cuts to the team roster. For starters, pitchers Dylan File and Alec Bettinger, along with outfielder Corey Ray and catcher Mario Feliciano, have all been optioned to Triple-A in Nashville. Also, outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Tristan Lutz, as well as pitchers Clayton Andrews, Jake Cousins, Ethan Small, Thomas Jankins, Quinton Torres-Costa, and Miguel Sanchez, have been reassigned to lower level minor league affiliates. Top ranked infielder Brice Turang will also be heading to the minors.
But will the minor leagues be there when they arrive?
Thanks to COVID-19 the minor leagues 'ain't what they used to be. As you know, for all of 2020 the system was completely shut down. This year it will re-emerge like a hibernating bear, waking to a strange new world.
For 2021 MLB is slashing its minor league affilliates from 160 teams to 120. Each big league organization will be limited to four affiliates; Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Do the math. That's 40 teams with players, coaches and trainers having no place to go.
Then there's the economic impact to the community to consider. For many of these towns, their lifeblood flows from the revenue generated by minor league baseball. In addition, ballparks offer numerous job opportunities for area residents. Take all that away and tens of thousands of working families will be forced to bear the cost.
Having survived a devastating global pandemic and its lingering loss of jobs and income, for many such towns, this final cut may be the deepest of all.