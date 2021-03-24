BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day conjures childhood memories; but the baseball landscape is changing

Opening Day in Major League Baseball is a week away, on April 1.

Opening Day. When I was a kid growing up these words were whispered with holy reverance. In our world, no other day, with the possible exception of birthdays and Christmas, was looked forward to more than Opening Day. Why it isn't a national holiday I'll never understand.

I remember one Opening Day in particular when two of my friends and I skipped school and hopped the bus to Wrigley Field to take in the Chicago Cubs home opener, an act I do not reccomend in today's world.

The ballpark was packed - standing room only - and being kids we were dwarfed by the mostly adult crowd. Still, it soon became apparent we weren't the only ones skipping school that day.

From our seats in the left field bleachers, which at the time sold for 50 cents, we were in baseball heaven. This was the domain of the "bleacher bums", a particular species of Cubs fans easily identified by their bright yellow hard hats, bare chests (women exempt), and unconditional devotion to the home town Cubbies. And so, like the wise man once said "When in Rome do as the Romans do", we stripped off our shirts and cheered ourselves hoarse. If there was a better day or time to be a kid, I know not when.