BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day on hold for much longer?

Well baseball fans the verdict is in, and not too surprisingly the Boston Red Sox have been found guilty of sign stealing during the 2018 regular season. However, according to the recently concluded investigation conducted by Major League Baseball, the club played fair and square throughout the postseason.

For Boston’s misconduct, fines and penalties have been minimal. With Red Sox manager Alex Cora already fired and suspended one year for his role during the Houston Astros sign stealing escapade of 2017, the only real casualty from the fallout of this latest bombshell is Boston’s video replay monitor, J.T. Watkins, who has been banned through 2021. It was Watkins who relayed opposing team’s signs to Red Sox players during live games.

Unlike the earth shattering effects and aftershocks of Houston’s sign stealing scandal, the reaction of most fans and ballplayers to Boston’s scheme has been rather apathetic, and understandably so. These days, under siege from the COVID-19 pandemic, they and we have much more relevant matters to worry about other than the illegal use of technology to gain an edge.