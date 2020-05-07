BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day on hold for much longer?

Well baseball fans the verdict is in, and not too surprisingly the Boston Red Sox have been found guilty of sign stealing during the 2018 regular season. However, according to the recently concluded investigation conducted by Major League Baseball, the club played fair and square throughout the postseason.
For Boston’s misconduct, fines and penalties have been minimal. With Red Sox manager Alex Cora already fired and suspended one year for his role during the Houston Astros sign stealing escapade of 2017, the only real casualty from the fallout of this latest bombshell is Boston’s video replay monitor, J.T. Watkins, who has been banned through 2021. It was Watkins who relayed opposing team’s signs to Red Sox players during live games.
Unlike the earth shattering effects and aftershocks of Houston’s sign stealing scandal, the reaction of most fans and ballplayers to Boston’s scheme has been rather apathetic, and understandably so. These days, under siege from the COVID-19 pandemic, they and we have much more relevant matters to worry about other than the illegal use of technology to gain an edge.
Here’s my worry. Presently the United States has over 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, roughly 1/3 of the world total, and despite the fact that cases are still on the rise in many states, talk is strengthening of opening up the entire country.
If that should happen before cases show a significant drop and a nationwide testing and tracing program is firmly in place, we could be setting the table for a potentially toxic buffet. As any medical professional will tell you, there’s nothing that feeds and spreads a virus faster than multiple hosts clustered together and moving about. Food for thought.
What with all the sign stealing scandals of late, it’s been a rough season for the grand old game. Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, things are all the rougher.
Along with the 2020 MLB campaign still on hold, another opening day has been pushed back. Last week it was announced that the Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League, a collegiate league that operates during the summer, have scratched the club’s scheduled opening day, originally set for May 26, the day that Wisconsin’s Safer At Home order expires. Other Northwoods League teams have since followed suit. Score one more for the coronavirus.
With professional and amateur baseball seasons in doubt, what is the prognosis for the numerous summer youth leagues?
In every town in every state across the country there are thousands of youth summer leagues featuring programs such as little league baseball, little league softball, Babe Ruth League Baseball, American Legion Baseball, etc. Sports like soccer, golf, and lacrosse are also well represented.
Additionally, hockey, football and basketball camps take place during the summer months. So what does 2020 hold for them? Like all of us, coaches, players, parents, parks and recreation officials and program directors coast-to-coast can only wait and see.
If you’re truly starved for a real game of baseball, for a glimpse of what the MLB season may look like when play resumes, tune in to ESPN. On Tuesday, baseball returned live from South Korea as the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization) opened its regular season. There’s only one ‘catch’. Broadcast live from South Korea translates into game times of 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. our time.
Having weathered the storm of COVID-19 it is now relatively safe for South Korea to re-open the country. By following their example and the examples of other such countries, hopefully soon the same can be said for us.
If we don’t, opening day in the USA may continue to remain in doubt.
