BLOMBERG COLUMN: Oscar the baseball cat

Last week, residents of southern Wisconsin got their first real taste of spring as temperatures soared into the 60s, melting away the last vestiges of winter. For now, raking leaves and picking up fallen branches could wait. This was baseball weather, and — as is traditional in our neck of the woods — a couple of my baseball buddies from the neighborhood made the old, familiar trip to my backyard deck where I had already fired up the grill.
As the brats and burgers sizzled away, I tuned the radio in to the pregame broadcast of the Milwaukee Brewers spring training contest, live from Arizona.
Spring training is something I and every baseball fan frozen in the ice and snow of the upper Midwest look forward to all winter. In truth, it's what gets us through winter. So when the time finally comes that the ice breaks up on the Wisconsin River and the snow vanishes from the land, it's a cause for celebration. This year, however, our backyard celebration is tinged with sadness as one of our company has passed into eternity. On March 3, Oscar the cat — a baseball fan his entire life — died at the age of 23.
Oscar was an indoor/outdoor cat who lived next door to my wife and I. In all the years I knew him, it was his habit to visit daily — often bedding down in various spots around the yard for frequent naps. But whenever he heard the smack of the ball in a leather glove as we played catch while listening to the play-by-play broadcast on the radio, Oscar would show up, astutely following the ball with his eyes — back and forth, like a spectator at a tennis match. He would often be the first to arrive, patiently waiting to welcome us, one by one.
Skeptics might say that Oscar only came for the food — select cuts of grilled chicken, steak, etc. — of which he ate heartily. But even after he licked his plate clean, he remained, jumping into my lap and purring in anticipation of the first pitch.
Not just a fan, Oscar played ball as well. A 'cat-cher' by trade, he was a five-tool cat who regularly led the neighborhood in mice caught, and there wasn't a fly anywhere he couldn't chase down.
Blessed with what else, cat-like reflexes and exceptional speed, not once was he caught napping on base!
Last year, as you know, spring training was shut down by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the first half of Major League Baseball's regular season, so it wasn't until the middle of July we were able to tailgate in the backyard. That was a season all too short, but none of us thought it would be Oscar's last. In spite of his advanced age for a cat, he was as active and alert as a kitten.
This year, as we gather and grill, tossing the ball around as the Brewers play, we raise our glasses in memory of Oscar the baseball cat, who now tailgates in heaven, listening to the ongoing games of Ruth and Gehrig. When our own time comes, I have no doubt he will be there, patiently waiting to welcome us, one by one.