BLOMBERG COLUMN: Oscar the baseball cat

Last week, residents of southern Wisconsin got their first real taste of spring as temperatures soared into the 60s, melting away the last vestiges of winter. For now, raking leaves and picking up fallen branches could wait. This was baseball weather, and — as is traditional in our neck of the woods — a couple of my baseball buddies from the neighborhood made the old, familiar trip to my backyard deck where I had already fired up the grill.

As the brats and burgers sizzled away, I tuned the radio in to the pregame broadcast of the Milwaukee Brewers spring training contest, live from Arizona.

Spring training is something I and every baseball fan frozen in the ice and snow of the upper Midwest look forward to all winter. In truth, it's what gets us through winter. So when the time finally comes that the ice breaks up on the Wisconsin River and the snow vanishes from the land, it's a cause for celebration. This year, however, our backyard celebration is tinged with sadness as one of our company has passed into eternity. On March 3, Oscar the cat — a baseball fan his entire life — died at the age of 23.