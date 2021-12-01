BLOMBERG COLUMN: Pitching caution in baseball going too far, at all levels

Now Kilian wasn't injured, nor was the all mighty pitch count anywhere close to high. He was lifted because the Chicago Cubs Organization to which he belongs didn't want him to pitch any longer! Can you believe it? A young, healthy athlete in his early 20s is throwing a perfect game for the league championship and he gets pulled because management is concerned he might overdo it and get hurt!

Following that twisted trail of convoluted logic, maybe Mickey Mantle should have retired after blowing out his knee in 1951, sparing himself all the injuries that would follow. Maybe Sandy Koufax should have stuck with basketball rather than baseball, thus avoiding an arthritic left elbow and a shortened career. For that matter, maybe Aaron Rodgers should sit out the rest of the current season so his fractured toe can properly heal, then retire so he doesn't get hurt again.

If Mantle had called it quits in 1951 he would have missed out on a Triple Crown, MVP, and numerous World Series championships along with his induction into Baseball's Hall of Fame. If Koufax had never played baseball he would have missed out on four no-hitters, including a perfect game, four Cy Young Awards, several World Series championships and a Hall of Fame induction of his own. What future accolades do you think Rodgers would miss out on if he sat out the rest of the season and retired?