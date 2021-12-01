BLOMBERG COLUMN: Pitching caution in baseball going too far, at all levels

If you somehow missed the 2021 Arizona Fall League Championship Game broadcast live on the MLB Network, you missed a modern day classic of a good old fashioned ballgame.
To recap, this was a duel between the traditional starting pitcher and the new-fangled bullpen game. It was small ball at its best, without the benefit of a single home run. There were no instant replays, managerial challenges or defensive shifts. This was old school versus new school, and on this day old school won.
For about 2½ hours I sat enthralled as the game played out. Not only was I treated to a preview of some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball strutting their stuff on the AFL's biggest stage, but I reveled in the style of play and respect for the game - no gawking or theatrics, no bat flips or pounding of the chest. Just young, hungry ballplayers looking to win a game.
In spite of all the enjoyment I derived from the AFL Championship Game, one thing stuck in my craw and remains stuck. WARNING: New schoolers are urged to proceed with caution.
This is what bugs me. Starting pitcher Caleb Kilian of the Mesa Solar Sox was cruising through six complete innings with a perfect game. Then to the surprise and shock of old schoolers everywhere, Kilian was taken out of the game as a new pitcher strode to the mound to open the seventh.
Now Kilian wasn't injured, nor was the all mighty pitch count anywhere close to high. He was lifted because the Chicago Cubs Organization to which he belongs didn't want him to pitch any longer! Can you believe it? A young, healthy athlete in his early 20s is throwing a perfect game for the league championship and he gets pulled because management is concerned he might overdo it and get hurt!
Following that twisted trail of convoluted logic, maybe Mickey Mantle should have retired after blowing out his knee in 1951, sparing himself all the injuries that would follow. Maybe Sandy Koufax should have stuck with basketball rather than baseball, thus avoiding an arthritic left elbow and a shortened career. For that matter, maybe Aaron Rodgers should sit out the rest of the current season so his fractured toe can properly heal, then retire so he doesn't get hurt again.
If Mantle had called it quits in 1951 he would have missed out on a Triple Crown, MVP, and numerous World Series championships along with his induction into Baseball's Hall of Fame. If Koufax had never played baseball he would have missed out on four no-hitters, including a perfect game, four Cy Young Awards, several World Series championships and a Hall of Fame induction of his own. What future accolades do you think Rodgers would miss out on if he sat out the rest of the season and retired?
In every athlete there beats the heart of a warrior, and that warrior won't be denied. How many pitchers do you suppose have thrown a perfect game to clinch a league championship? Not many I'll wager.
The Cubs may have thought they were acting in the best interests of Kilian by lifting him after six innings, thus avoiding potential injury by overextension. But in fact they did the opposite.
For the rest of his life, Kilian will think of that championship game - in which his team won with combined one-hit shut-out - and wonder if he could have tossed a nine inning perfecto. Whats more, if he should make it to the Major Leagues, every time he takes the ball he'll be wondering how long they will let him go before they take it back. How would that mindset affect his performance?
As the great one, Yogi Berra, might have said, "Pitching is 90 pefcent physical and the other 50 percent is mental."
Tell me about it.