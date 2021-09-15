BLOMBERG COLUMN: Playoff picture coming into focus as season hits homestretch

As for the NL East, the Atlanta Braves currently hold a 4.5 game edge over the second place Phillies.

Over in the American League the playoff picture is also coming into focus. In the divisional races the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, and Houston Astros have all but clinched their respective titles.

The Rays own an 8 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, while the bitter rivals, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, are both 9 games back. Meanwhile the Chicago White Sox sit atop a mountainous 12 game advantage over the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, and in the AL West the Houston Astros are ready to blast off with a 6.5 game spread over the Seattle Mariners.

As to the AL Wild Card race, the Blue Jays (81-63) own the top spot with the Red Sox (80-64) and Yankees (81-65) knotted for the second spot, just 2 games ahead of the Mariners (78-66).

Enough about that, how about those Brewers!

All season long the Brew Crew have been getting the job done with superb pitching and timely hitting. In fact, two of Milwaukee's starting pitchers, Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, rank in the league's top-10 in both earned run average and strikeouts. Add to this a top-ranked bullpen and the game's top closer, the arms race belongs to Milwaukee.