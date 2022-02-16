BLOMBERG COLUMN: Plenty of new faces as Chicago Cubs begin another rebuild

Looking ahead to the 2022 Major League Baseball season — knock on wood — we begin with a team-by-team preview of the National League Central Division.

What was for years a three horse race between the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers, it looks to be a two horse sprint for the finish line in 2022.

Bolting from the gate in 2021, the annual three horse race soon became a two horse event when the Cubs decided to shoot themselves in the foot midway through the regular season campaign, limping to a fourth place finish at 71-91. Trading prized thoroughbreds Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant — the core of the Cubs’ World Series Championship team of 2016 — Chicago abandoned the race to the Cardinals and Brewers. Now in their first year of rebuilding, it may be quite some time before the Cubs rejoin the pennant race, and with the current work stoppage, things aren't exactly on the upswing.

With the player lockout still in place and spring training just days away, the integrity of the season is in jeopardy. There are well over 100 free agents waiting to be signed, among them some of the biggest stars in the game. But until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place, no signings or trades can take place, thus freezing team rosters.

For clubs in rebuild mode like the Cubs, it's a crippling situation. As it is also for prospects and rookies.

During spring training, prospects and rookies are given the opportunity to step into the spotlight and showcase their skills. But with the lockout and the threat to the spring training schedule, teams will be focused on getting their established starters into some kind of shape for the rapidly approaching regular season.

Those prospects and rookies that might have ordinarily caught the manager’s eye and made the opening day roster, will, in all probability, be catching the bus to the minor leagues instead. That being said, let’s take a look at the new look Chicago Cubs.

Last year was one of heartache and heartbreak for Cubs fans. After winning their first World Series in 108 years, the organization was at its peak in 2016. But just five short years later the Cubs have tumbled to the bottom in a landslide of epic proportions. Now, for the second time in 1- years, the Cubs are rebuilding.

Taking the lockout and possible disruption of spring training into account, if the regular season were to start today, the following is one possible line-up for the Cubs.

Behind the plate will be the veteran backstop, Wilson Contreras. Moving around the horn, at third base you'll find Patrick Wisdom with the keystone combination of Nico Hoerner at shortstop and Nick Madrigal at second. Frank Schwindel will man first base for Chicago.

Heading to the outfield, Rafael Ortega will anchor center, flanked by Ian Haap in left and Jason Heyward in right. Point of fact, Heyward is the lone positional player left from the Cubs 2016 Championship team.

As for pitching, Chicago's starting rotation consists of Kyle Hendricks (the lone pitcher remaining from the 2016 club), Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley, Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay, with Brailyn Marquez, Ryan Jensen, and Caleb Killian waiting in the wings.

The Cubs bullpen will be stocked by southpaw closer Rowan Wick, along with fellow lefties Justin Steele and Brad Wieck. Right-handers include Codi Heuer, Manuel Rodriguez, Cory Abbot, Scott Effross, Keegan Thompson and Michael Rucker.

That's a whole lot of new names to go along with a whole lot of new faces for Cubs fans to learn. But the good news is there's a lot of talent in the new look Cubbies.

Sure, the going will probably be tough and it's going to take some time, but on Chicago's Northside, hope springs eternal. Along those lines, hopefully success won't take an eternity, and the Cubs will soon rejoin the race for the NL Central crown.