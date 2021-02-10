BLOMBERG COLUMN: Power shifting from the NL Central

So much for groundhogs and their shadows. If single digit highs and sub zero lows are indicators of spring, Mr. groundhog needs a refresher course in prognostication. In my book the one true, dependable sign of spring is the crack of the bat as wood meets leather in timeless tradition.

It wasn’t so long ago that Major League Baseball’s National League Central Division was the most feared in the game. Every year it seemed the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers were slugging it out for the division crown from opening day to Game 162.

Peppered with high quality talent throughout their respective line-ups, the Cubs, Cardinals, and Brewers represented the cream of the National League, and while the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates usually finished out of the running in the NL Central race, they didn’t miss a playoff spot by much. But for 2021, the dominance of the NL Central may soon be a thing of the past. With opposing teams reloading left and right, a power shift becomes inevitable.

Like a groundhog’s shadow, a short 60 game regular season is hardly an indicator of a club’s potential. However it none-the-less provides a glimpse as to what might be.