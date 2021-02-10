BLOMBERG COLUMN: Power shifting from the NL Central

So much for groundhogs and their shadows. If single digit highs and sub zero lows are indicators of spring, Mr. groundhog needs a refresher course in prognostication. In my book the one true, dependable sign of spring is the crack of the bat as wood meets leather in timeless tradition.
It wasn’t so long ago that Major League Baseball’s National League Central Division was the most feared in the game. Every year it seemed the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers were slugging it out for the division crown from opening day to Game 162.
Peppered with high quality talent throughout their respective line-ups, the Cubs, Cardinals, and Brewers represented the cream of the National League, and while the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates usually finished out of the running in the NL Central race, they didn’t miss a playoff spot by much. But for 2021, the dominance of the NL Central may soon be a thing of the past. With opposing teams reloading left and right, a power shift becomes inevitable.
Like a groundhog’s shadow, a short 60 game regular season is hardly an indicator of a club’s potential. However it none-the-less provides a glimpse as to what might be.
In the pandemic shortened 2020 MLB season, the Cubs went 34-26 to win the NL Central. However, in the expanded playoff system Chicago fell in their wild card game to the new and improved Miami Marlins. Similarly the second place Cardinals (30-28) also suffered defeat in their Wild Card match-up with the much improved San Diego Padres. Making it a clean sweep of the Brewers, who managed to clinch the final NL Wild Card spot with a sub-par record of 29-31, were little more than sacrificial lambs for the World Series bound Los Angeles Dodgers.
Last season, only the Reds showed signs of improvement in the NL Central as for the first time in years they finished above fourth place. Coming in third at 31-29, the newly revamped Big Red Machine proved to be a formidable foe, challenging for the top spot for most of 2020. But now, having lost the ace of their starting rotation, Trevor Bauer, to free agency, Cincinnati’s outlook for 2021 is less than bright.
In regards to the Pirates, just a few years removed from back-to-back NL Wild Card appearances, they are mired in continuous re-build mode. Overall, 2021 looks to be open season in the NL Central.
Now for the latest on spring training.
On Monday MLB announced its revamped schedule for the Florida Grapefruit League. As you know, in Florida teams are divided between the east and west coasts of the state. In pre-pandemic times, clubs traveled freely, coast to coast for games. Well, thanks to COVID-19 those days are temporarily gone.
For 2021, Grapefruit league teams will play in ‘Pods’. In essence there will be an ‘East Coast League’ and a ‘West Coast League’ with no interaction between the two. By eliminating travel from coast to coast, MLB hopes to lessen the chances for spreading the Coronavirus.
In the Arizona Cactus League things are different as teams are all grouped together within a small geographic area, or naturally occurring pod if you will. With the issues of travel and transmission eliminated, the cactus league schedule remains unchanged.