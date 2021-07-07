BLOMBERG COLUMN: Rare in club history, Brewers riding strength of pitching; three hurlers make All-Star Game

Riding the crest of an 11 game winning streak, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken control of the National League Central Division race. As of July 5, the Brew Crew are 7 games ahead of the second place Cincinnati Reds, with the struggling Chicago Cubs 8½ games back in third place and the injury riddled St Louis Cardinals laid up in fourth, 10 games out.

For the bottom feeders of the division, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 20 games behind the Brewers, the All-Star break can’t come soon enough.

After last year’s Mid-Summer Classic was cancelled due to COVID-19, you can bet your Louisville Slugger that Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game will be one of the most memorable in history. With the Home Run Derby taking place at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, how could it be anything but?

With stellar pitching propelling Milwaukee into first place in the NL Central, it should come as no surprise that the Brewers top guns have been named to the NL All-Star squad. What is somewhat surprising, given all the talented hurlers who have toiled for the organization over the years, is that for the first time in club history three Brewers pitchers have been selected.