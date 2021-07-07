BLOMBERG COLUMN: Rare in club history, Brewers riding strength of pitching; three hurlers make All-Star Game

Riding the crest of an 11 game winning streak, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken control of the National League Central Division race. As of July 5, the Brew Crew are 7 games ahead of the second place Cincinnati Reds, with the struggling Chicago Cubs 8½ games back in third place and the injury riddled St Louis Cardinals laid up in fourth, 10 games out.
For the bottom feeders of the division, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 20 games behind the Brewers, the All-Star break can’t come soon enough.
After last year’s Mid-Summer Classic was cancelled due to COVID-19, you can bet your Louisville Slugger that Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game will be one of the most memorable in history. With the Home Run Derby taking place at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, how could it be anything but?
With stellar pitching propelling Milwaukee into first place in the NL Central, it should come as no surprise that the Brewers top guns have been named to the NL All-Star squad. What is somewhat surprising, given all the talented hurlers who have toiled for the organization over the years, is that for the first time in club history three Brewers pitchers have been selected.
For starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who is currently 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA, 2021 marks his second trip to the All-Star Game. For his stablemate, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA) this will be his maiden voyage.
At 4-4 Burnes record is very deceptive. Brewers fans will remember that the big righthander opened the 2021 campaign with 58 strikeouts before issuing his first walk, the longest such streak in Major League history.
After a bout with COVID-19, Burnes returned to the rotation without missing a beat. Unfortunately Milwaukee’s offense was missing a few beats of their own, as a lack of run support resulted in several hard luck losses for Burnes.
When it comes to Milwaukee’s third selection, closer Josh Hader, the hard luck rests with the batters. Making his third trip to the Mid-Summer Classic, Hader wields the most impressive gun of all.
At 3-0 with a microscopic ERA of 0.55, Hader is a perfect 20 for 20 in save opportunities. As for all those hard luck batters forced to face him, they’re batting a combined .111.
While it’s an honor for any club to send a trio of pitchers to the All-Star Game, Brewers fans are wondering, why not four?
Milwaukee’s forgotten man, pitcher Freddy Peralta, has posted some impressive, All-Star Game worthy numbers of his own.
With a record of 7-3 and an ERA of 2.23, Peralta’s numbers are as good, and in some cases better, than many NL pitchers already selected. That being the case, why not Peralta?
With or without Peralta, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Like the Pirates, for me it can’t come soon enough.