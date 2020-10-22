BLOMBERG COLUMN: Rays, Dodgers face off in Fall Classic

With the conclusion of Major League Baseball's League Championship Series, the 2020 postseason now enters into its final phase: The World Series.
By virtue of their LCS victories over the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, this year's Fall Classic features the two teams with the best win-loss records in their respective Leagues: the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
They're playing at the Texas Rangers' home ballpark of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which just opened this year. Major League Baseball is holding the World Series in a "bubble," with about 11,000 fans in attendance, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NLCS also was played at Globe Life Field while the ALCS was at Petco Park in San Diego.
The MLB season also started late, in late July, because of the pandemic and the regular season consisted of only 60 games while the postseason was expanded to include eight teams in each league instead of the normal five (three division winners and two wild cards) in each league.
With the Dodgers taking game 1 on Tuesday, 8-3, the best of 7 World Series is scheduled to run through Wednesday, October 28, with Thursday and Monday serving as much needed days off. Game 2 was Wednesday (results from that game weren't available in time to be included with story), Game 3 is today, Game 4 is Saturday and then Games 5-7 would be Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, all only if necessary.
The Rays entered into the Fall Classic following an emotionally exhausting seven-game series with the Astros. At first it looked like a cakewalk for the Rays as they won the first three games. But as any coach will tell you, that final win is the hardest of all to come by.
Houston rallied to capture Game 4, 4-3. Game 5 adhered to a similar script with an identical final of 4-3 in favor of the 'Stros. Then in Game 6, Houston, like the 2004 Boston Red Sox, erased a 3-0 deficit to even the series and force a Game 7. But the 2020 Rays proved to be a far cry from the '04 New York Yankees. In this winner take all contest, Tampa Bay persevered, downing Houston by a final of 4-2. Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton earned the win over his old teammates.
For the Dodgers, punching their ticket to the World Series was an equally exhausting experience. Right off the bat the top seeded Dodgers found themselves down two-games-to-none to the "underdog" Braves. LA's starting rotation appeared strained, and the boys in blue just weren't hitting. Then came the pivotal Game 3.
Looking to avoid a 3-0 hole, the Dodgers unleashed a fury on the Braves, pummeling them 15-3. Now if they could follow up that successful assault the series would be tied with all the momentum riding the Dodgers bench.
Game 4 featured an assault alright, but of a different sort, with the Dodgers on the receiving end. In that conflagration, the underdog Braves would go up three games to one with a convincing 10-2 drubbing. Unaccustomed to coming from behind, the Dodgers were forced to dig down deep. Taking things one game at a time. LA staged a historic comeback, dominating the next two contests by scores of 7-3 and 3-1, to force a Game 7 showdown.
In this decisive confrontation, reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger came up big, blasting a go-ahead home run in the home half of the seventh to put LA up for good, 4-3.
For the American League Champion Rays, this trip to the World Series is the second in their relatively short history. In their first excursion in 2008 after entering the league as an expansion franchise in 1998, they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
For the long established Dodgers, this is their third trip to the Fall Classic in the last four years. Ttheir hope is that the third time will be the charm as they lost to the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2019. LA's last World Series crown came in 1988, some 32 years ago.
As a Dodger fan, they're my sentimental favorite to win it all. However, the going won't be easy. The Rays have a stable of talented young pitchers, most of whom are capable of hitting triple-digits on the radar gun. By contrast, the Dodgers staff is showing signs of fatigue, and Clayton Kershaw's balky back, which forced him to be scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start during the NLCS, is a huge question mark. As Kershaw goes, so go the Dodgers.
Offensively the Dodgers have a decided edge, while on defense, both clubs are relatively equal.
Any way you look at it, it figures to be a tough series.
No matter what the score or situation, neither team can be counted out.
That's what makes for a true Fall Classic.
