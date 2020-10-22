BLOMBERG COLUMN: Rays, Dodgers face off in Fall Classic

The Rays entered into the Fall Classic following an emotionally exhausting seven-game series with the Astros. At first it looked like a cakewalk for the Rays as they won the first three games. But as any coach will tell you, that final win is the hardest of all to come by.

Houston rallied to capture Game 4, 4-3. Game 5 adhered to a similar script with an identical final of 4-3 in favor of the 'Stros. Then in Game 6, Houston, like the 2004 Boston Red Sox, erased a 3-0 deficit to even the series and force a Game 7. But the 2020 Rays proved to be a far cry from the '04 New York Yankees. In this winner take all contest, Tampa Bay persevered, downing Houston by a final of 4-2. Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton earned the win over his old teammates.

For the Dodgers, punching their ticket to the World Series was an equally exhausting experience. Right off the bat the top seeded Dodgers found themselves down two-games-to-none to the "underdog" Braves. LA's starting rotation appeared strained, and the boys in blue just weren't hitting. Then came the pivotal Game 3.

Looking to avoid a 3-0 hole, the Dodgers unleashed a fury on the Braves, pummeling them 15-3. Now if they could follow up that successful assault the series would be tied with all the momentum riding the Dodgers bench.