BLOMBERG COLUMN: Recent passing of Hall of Famers a staggering loss

Talk about a rough stretch in Major League Baseball!
As if COVID-19 and all its complications aren’t enough, a recent series of stunning blows has all but knocked the legs out from under the old guard.
Just under two weeks ago Hall of Famer Bob Gibson died at the age of 84. Before the shock of his passing had sunk in, last Friday fellow Hall of Famer, 92-year-old Whitey Ford, also passed away. Then on Monday came more stunning news as yet another Hall of Famer, Joe Morgan, died suddenly at the age of 77.
Three Hall of Famers gone in less than two weeks, all coming on the heels of the equally shocking demise of Hall of Famers Tom Seaver and Lou Brock. Never have so many of the game’s elite died in such a short span of time. For ‘old-timers’ like myself, it’s almost too much to comprehend.
Seaver, Brock, Gibson, Ford, and Morgan. These five all-time greats were but a few of the stars of my generation. Their accomplishments on the field will, in all probability, never be matched or even approached by the best of succeeding generations. They were not just stars, they were otherworldly.
Reflecting upon my childhood, watching ballgames and swapping trading cards, ballplayers were larger than life heroes, almost like Gods, who battled daily with wood and leather, playing the very same game as we did.
Growing up we got five channels on our TV. There was no cable, no internet, no SportsCenter or ESPN. On Saturday, Major League Baseball’s Game of the Week was broadcast live.
Occasionally we could catch a game on one of the local channels. Other than that, the only professional baseball we could watch on TV was the All-Star Game and the World Series.
Because of all that, what we saw made so much of an impression that we carried it with us for the rest of our lives. Which is why the sudden loss of so many Hall of Famers is so keenly felt.
In reality, it’s like losing a member of your own family, or in this case your entire family.
In future columns we will pay homage to those recently deceased legends. But for now the 2020 MLB postseason is upon us, and like the Siren’s call in Greek mythology, we must pause to answer.
What began with a field of 16 teams has been reduced to four as the American and National League Championship Series have taken center stage.
Leading off with the ALCS, the Houston Astros lifted off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, Sunday afternoon.
As of Tuesday night, the Rays have a stranglehold on the series, up 3 games to 0 in the best-of-7 contest. The Astros have dug themselves a huge hole, and climbing out won’t be easy, if even possible.
In the NLCS, heading into Wednesday night’s action at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Atlanta Braves snatched some much needed momentum against the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, winning Monday’s opener, 5-1, before edging out an 8-7 win on Tuesday.
Are the Dodgers worried? They better be.
Now for my World Series picks, I have the Rays versus Dodgers, with Los Angeles winning it all.
Keep the faith Dodger fans.
