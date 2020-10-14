BLOMBERG COLUMN: Recent passing of Hall of Famers a staggering loss

Growing up we got five channels on our TV. There was no cable, no internet, no SportsCenter or ESPN. On Saturday, Major League Baseball’s Game of the Week was broadcast live.

Occasionally we could catch a game on one of the local channels. Other than that, the only professional baseball we could watch on TV was the All-Star Game and the World Series.

Because of all that, what we saw made so much of an impression that we carried it with us for the rest of our lives. Which is why the sudden loss of so many Hall of Famers is so keenly felt.

In reality, it’s like losing a member of your own family, or in this case your entire family.

In future columns we will pay homage to those recently deceased legends. But for now the 2020 MLB postseason is upon us, and like the Siren’s call in Greek mythology, we must pause to answer.

What began with a field of 16 teams has been reduced to four as the American and National League Championship Series have taken center stage.

Leading off with the ALCS, the Houston Astros lifted off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, Sunday afternoon.