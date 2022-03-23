BLOMBERG COLUMN: Reds will be singing the blues this season

Shortly before the end of the player lockout in Major League Baseball, I began my annual preview of the National League Central Division with a look at the Chicago Cubs.

Now that the lockout has ended and spring training is underway, the time has come to resume my examination. So this week I’ll take a look at my home town team, the Cincinnati Reds.

It’s difficult to say what’s up with the Reds lately. Last year they were one of the surprise teams of baseball, finishing in third place in the NL Central, 12 games back. Compare that to 2018 when they floundered in fourth, 28½ games out. But now, just when the club looked to be on an upward trend, they appear to have tossed in the towel for 2022 and beyond.

Before the first pitch of spring training the Reds had gutted their roster. Two of their top starting pitchers from 2021, Sonny Gray and Wade Miley, along with fellow hurler Michael Lorenzen were dispatched prior to the lockout.

Following the lockout, stars such as Nick Castellanos, Tucker Barnhart, Eugenio Suarez, and Jesse Winker were cut loose. Veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera opted to retire. That equals just over half of the Reds starting line-up from 2021, along with 40% of their starting rotation.

In the aftermath of this blitzkrieg there is little left standing on the field of Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark. To say the outlook for the 2022 Reds is bleak is to be generous to a fault.

As far as the standings go in the NL Central, a three-way battle now exists to avoid the division’s basement. This pitiful struggle will involve the Reds, Cubs and the defending cellar dwellers, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In regards to the projected starting line-up of the 2022 Reds, it will be built around veteran first baseman Joey Votto, second baseman Johnathan India, who was the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, and second year pro Tyler Stephenson behind the plate.

After that it’s anyone’s guess.

For now, shortstop is up for grabs with Kyle Farmer and Jose Barrero the leading candidates. Third base is also in doubt where a platoon may or may not take place between veteran Mike Moustakas and rookie Alejo Lopez. If Moustakas doesn’t play the field he will in all probability assume the role of DH.

Cincinnati’s outfield is somewhat more settled with Nick Senzel in Center, flanked by Tyler Naquin in right, and either Shogo Akiyama or TJ Friedl in left.

When it comes to pitching, both Cincinnati’s starting rotation and bullpen are major question marks.

With the loss of starting pitchers Gray and Miley, Luis Castillo has assumed the role of the team’s ace. After Castillo it’s more guessing games with Tyler Mahle, Vladimir Gutierrez, and rookies Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo all vying for spots, along with a host of others. In the bullpen, closer Lucas Sims heads up an extensive cast of hopefuls.

And there you have it; “The good. The bad. And the ugly.”

I’m sorry to say, by the looks of things it’s going to be a long summer in Cincinnati.