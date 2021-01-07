BLOMBERG COLUMN: Remembering baseball icons who passed away in 2020

I hope all of you had the opportunity to watch the recent special aired on the MLB Network entitled ‘Icons Lost’. If you somehow missed it, you missed out on one of the most poignant and revealing sports documentaries ever produced.

Icons lost profiles the lives and careers of MLB Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, and Joe Morgan, all of whom passed away in the nightmarish year of 2020.

It goes without saying that last year was a nightmare for all of us. But for baseball fans, 2020 was a living nightmare from which they have still been unable to awaken.

Whenever a sports icon dies, a part of us dies with them. They were our childhood idols. Our youthful memories and dreams were nurtured by them. We cheered them from the stands, held aloft by our fathers when the crowd rose and thunder roared throughout the stadium. As we grew as youths, our youthful idols grew old, their playing careers over all too soon. Then as the spotlight grew black, they disappeared with the fading light.

Last year was a particularly bad one for MLB Hall of Famers. Kaline was the first to go, passing away on April 6, and while his loss was a devastating blow to the baseball republic, as fate would decree it was just a tremor to a major seismic event.