BLOMBERG COLUMN: Remembering baseball icons who passed away in 2020

I hope all of you had the opportunity to watch the recent special aired on the MLB Network entitled ‘Icons Lost’. If you somehow missed it, you missed out on one of the most poignant and revealing sports documentaries ever produced.
Icons lost profiles the lives and careers of MLB Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, and Joe Morgan, all of whom passed away in the nightmarish year of 2020.
It goes without saying that last year was a nightmare for all of us. But for baseball fans, 2020 was a living nightmare from which they have still been unable to awaken.
Whenever a sports icon dies, a part of us dies with them. They were our childhood idols. Our youthful memories and dreams were nurtured by them. We cheered them from the stands, held aloft by our fathers when the crowd rose and thunder roared throughout the stadium. As we grew as youths, our youthful idols grew old, their playing careers over all too soon. Then as the spotlight grew black, they disappeared with the fading light.
Last year was a particularly bad one for MLB Hall of Famers. Kaline was the first to go, passing away on April 6, and while his loss was a devastating blow to the baseball republic, as fate would decree it was just a tremor to a major seismic event.
The next rumble was felt on August 31 with the shocking death of Seaver. Growing in frequency and intensity they continued through September, culminating on October 11 with the unexpected passing of Morgan. Interspersed between these two major earth shaking events were the deaths of Brock, Gibson, and Ford. At this point in time the baseball world was in full blown eruption.
While it’s expected that one of two Hall of Famers will pass away in any given year, it’s mind boggling for six of them to do so and unprecedented that five of those six should perish within the span of two months!
Traditionally, whenever a Hall of Famer dies I do a brief write-up of their career. Having written about all but two of these All-Time greats, I now close the book on the icons lost in 2020 with a rundown on the playing careers of Gibson and Morgan.
Gibson spent his entire 17 year MLB playing career with the St. Louis Cardinals, compiling a won/loss record of 251-174 with an ERA of 2.91. Of his 482 starts he completed 255 games, hurling 56 shutouts for good measure! A perennial All-Star with 9 Gold Glove Awards, Gibson was the National League MVP in 1968 along with being a two-time Cy Young Award Winner (1968, 1970).
Morgan came up with the Houston Colt 45’s (Later renamed Astros) in 1963, bowing out with the Oakland Athletics in 1984. Through 22 big league seasons Morgan swiped 689 bases, batted.271, slugged 268 HR’s along with collecting 1133 RBI’s.
An eight-time All-Star, Morgan, a second baseman, owns 5 Gold Gloves and back-to-back NL MVP Awards (1975,1976). He was the spark that fired the ‘Big Red Machine’ of the 1970’s era.
Antagonists on the field of play, Gibson, Morgan, and the rest of the Lost Icons of 2020 now ply their trade on a celestial diamond. Their addition to that heavenly roster is every manager’s dream, and every opponent’s eternal nightmare.