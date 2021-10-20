BLOMBERG COLUMN: Saying goodbye to a friend and teammate

Outside the house my yard is slowly filling up with leaves. Normally I would be out there raking up piles, but not today. Right now a yard full of leaves is the least of my worries.
My daughter had just called with some awful news. After speaking with her I poured myself a tumbler of bourbon, sat down at my desk and stared blankly out the window at the falling leaves. A kid I had coached from Babe Ruth through American Legion Baseball had just died under tragic circumstances. He was 28 years old, the father of a 2 year old. His name was Alex Yacko.
Alex was one of the most talented and acclaimed athletes to ever come through the Dells system. A multi-sport athlete, Alex was a standout in hockey, football, and baseball, earning 10 varsity letters at WDHS. It is no exaggeration to say that from the age of 4 on up, Alex won every available award in every sport he competed, as well as multiple championships. For his skills as an athlete, combined with a GPA of 3.83, Alex was recruited to play baseball at UW-Whitewater.
Al was a natural leader, one who led by example. When I coached him in baseball, if we were down a run or two, it was Yacko who would fire up the team. If he made an error in the field or had a bad day at the plate, instead of flinging his glove or slamming his bat he would take extra fielding or batting practice the next day. As I remember, Yacko was always the first to practice and the last to leave. He was no quitter. You might beat him today, but tomorrow he would come back to beat you.
Despite all his accomplishments and the promising future within his grasp, Alex was in pain, though none of us knew the depth of his suffering. That he kept to himself, safely hidden from view.
We all have a dark place where we hide things we don't want anyone else to see. Instead of exorcising our demons by talking with a trusted friend or family member, some of us bury them deep inside thinking they will never resurface. That's the great trap. When we internalize whatever is bothering us, like a pot of boiling water the pressure builds until the point is reached when the lid blows off. Years ago I fell into that trap, but I was able, with a lot of help, to pull myself out. Sadly, others are not so fortunate.
Yacko was one of a kind. I loved him for his energy and the life he brought to the game, and as his family and friends all know, his sense of humor was second to none.
I remember once before a Home Talent game Yacko and I were looking over a wood bat he had split open during BP, and I made the mistake of telling him how the old time ballplayers used to care for their bats so they wouldn't break.
Back in the good old days of professional baseball every club kept a large animal bone obtained from a local slaughterhouse bolted to a block fo wood in the locker room. Players would forcefully rub their bats lengthwise over the bone each day to compress the wood fibers, essentially transforming the bat into a rod of iron. This process, I told gim, was known as boning your bat. I should have known better.
Immediately Yacko cut loose with his signature laugh, "Boning your bat", he cackled with glee, "Boning your bat"! For the next week that's all I heard.
Outside my window the leaves continue to fall. As we let go of the warmth of the summer sun, we must also let go of the warmth of Alex's smile.
I down the bourbon but it tastes like water. Reaching for my notebook I find a blank page. Writing through tearful eyes the words and paper blur, but my memories of Yacko will always remain crystal clear. So long my friend. Now you can practice and play forever.