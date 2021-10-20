BLOMBERG COLUMN: Saying goodbye to a friend and teammate

Outside the house my yard is slowly filling up with leaves. Normally I would be out there raking up piles, but not today. Right now a yard full of leaves is the least of my worries.

My daughter had just called with some awful news. After speaking with her I poured myself a tumbler of bourbon, sat down at my desk and stared blankly out the window at the falling leaves. A kid I had coached from Babe Ruth through American Legion Baseball had just died under tragic circumstances. He was 28 years old, the father of a 2 year old. His name was Alex Yacko.

Alex was one of the most talented and acclaimed athletes to ever come through the Dells system. A multi-sport athlete, Alex was a standout in hockey, football, and baseball, earning 10 varsity letters at WDHS. It is no exaggeration to say that from the age of 4 on up, Alex won every available award in every sport he competed, as well as multiple championships. For his skills as an athlete, combined with a GPA of 3.83, Alex was recruited to play baseball at UW-Whitewater.