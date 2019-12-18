BLOMBERG COLUMN: Simmons, Miller get deserved Hall of Fame recognition

Talk about a proactive market. Few markets have ever experienced the sustained, frenzied pace of Major League Baseball's 2019 free agent market. In the blink of an eye, multi-million dollar deals have been struck, and the hustle and bustle show no signs of slowing.
Just last week, a pair of blockbuster deals went down, the largest of which netted free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole a nine-year, $324 million payday, making him the highest paid hurler in the history of professional baseball. Somehow the phrase "mind boggling" seems inadequate.
Amidst all this offseason wheeling and dealing, baseball took a moment to honor its past. In a gesture long overdue, longtime catcher and fan favorite of several big league organizations, Ted Simmons, was named to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Joining Simmons was the late Marvin Miller, former executive director of Major League Baseball's Player's Association from 1966-1982.
To fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, the name of Ted Simmons is an old and familiar one.
Simmons made his Major League debut in 1968, coming up with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 1981 he was dealt to Milwaukee, where he proved instrumental in the club's 1982 American League championship drive. Ironically, it was Simmons old team, the Cardinals, that captured the 1982 World Series title, led by former Brewers catcher Darrell Porter.
In 1986, Simmons and the Brewers parted ways, with the veteran back-stop calling the signals for the Atlanta Braves. Then in 1988, after 21 years and 2,456 games, Simmons stowed away his gear for good.
Over the course of his big league career, Simmons compiled a Hall of Fame worthy resume. An eight-time All-Star, the switch-hitting catcher batted .285, slugging 248 home runs with 2,172 hits (just over 1 hit per game), while scoring 1,074 runs. Simmons' 1,389 RBIs rank him second all-time for catchers. In addition, he was consistently ranked among the top 10 catchers for defense, and hit over .300 seven times.
If you are somehow unfamiliar with the name of Marvin Miller, just go back and re-read the first two paragraphs of this column. Today's free agents owe everything to this man.
As the head of the MLBPA, Miller was the hammer that shattered the chains of the century-old reserve clause, a clause in a player's contract that bound them to a team for life. Back in 1968, when Simmons was a rookie, the league minimum salary was $6,000. Back then, salaries were set by team owners, and they ruled the game with a rod of their own making.
In 1969, Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood, represented by Miller, challenged the reserve clause in court, following his trade to the Philadelphia Phillies. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where Flood eventually lost. But in losing he had struck the first of several blows. The knockout was delivered in 1976 when a court ruling allowed pitchers Dave McNally and Andy Messersmith to become free agents, giving birth to our modern era of free agency.
In gaining enshrinement, Simmons received 81.3% of the vote, while in a final twist of irony, Miller just made the minimum of 75%. Both will be inducted during a special ceremony at Cooperstown scheduled for the summer of 2020. It's an induction long overdue.