BLOMBERG COLUMN: Simmons, Miller get deserved Hall of Fame recognition

In 1986, Simmons and the Brewers parted ways, with the veteran back-stop calling the signals for the Atlanta Braves. Then in 1988, after 21 years and 2,456 games, Simmons stowed away his gear for good.

Over the course of his big league career, Simmons compiled a Hall of Fame worthy resume. An eight-time All-Star, the switch-hitting catcher batted .285, slugging 248 home runs with 2,172 hits (just over 1 hit per game), while scoring 1,074 runs. Simmons' 1,389 RBIs rank him second all-time for catchers. In addition, he was consistently ranked among the top 10 catchers for defense, and hit over .300 seven times.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the name of Marvin Miller, just go back and re-read the first two paragraphs of this column. Today's free agents owe everything to this man.

As the head of the MLBPA, Miller was the hammer that shattered the chains of the century-old reserve clause, a clause in a player's contract that bound them to a team for life. Back in 1968, when Simmons was a rookie, the league minimum salary was $6,000. Back then, salaries were set by team owners, and they ruled the game with a rod of their own making.