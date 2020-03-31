BLOMBERG COLUMN: Social distancing scores a hit

Another week has passed and the battle with coronavirus wages on.

Easing into port, the huge white ships with bright red crosses, floating hospitals equipped with the latest in medical technology, stand ready. All across the country mass shortages of basic hospital supplies such as face masks, gloves, gowns, even Tylenol, make a bad situation all the worse.

There are talks of regional quarantines, isolation centers, and other more drastic strategies designed to stop the spread of the insidious virus. No this is not some impoverished third-world country overrun by disease we're talking about. This is the United States of America.

In Wisconsin, like most residents, I've been living like a hermit during this global pandemic. Once a week, I grocery shop, gas up the van, and file my column. Other than that, I venture forth for my daily power walk, weather permitting, and do some yard work. However, this past Monday, I actually took in a ballgame. Let me explain.

One of my walking routes takes me past Kaminski Park, home of the Wisconsin Dells High School softball Chiefs. On this particular outing, I observed a family of six engaged in a heated game of softball.