BLOMBERG COLUMN: Social distancing scores a hit

Another week has passed and the battle with coronavirus wages on.
Easing into port, the huge white ships with bright red crosses, floating hospitals equipped with the latest in medical technology, stand ready. All across the country mass shortages of basic hospital supplies such as face masks, gloves, gowns, even Tylenol, make a bad situation all the worse.
There are talks of regional quarantines, isolation centers, and other more drastic strategies designed to stop the spread of the insidious virus. No this is not some impoverished third-world country overrun by disease we're talking about. This is the United States of America.
In Wisconsin, like most residents, I've been living like a hermit during this global pandemic. Once a week, I grocery shop, gas up the van, and file my column. Other than that, I venture forth for my daily power walk, weather permitting, and do some yard work. However, this past Monday, I actually took in a ballgame. Let me explain.
One of my walking routes takes me past Kaminski Park, home of the Wisconsin Dells High School softball Chiefs. On this particular outing, I observed a family of six engaged in a heated game of softball.
With the rules adapted to accommodate six players, it made for an interesting contest. With one team of three in the field, the batter hit off a tee, running to first. The defense would field the ball, throwing to the pitcher for the out. If the runner reached base before the pitcher caught the ball, they were safe. Runners could only advance one base per hit, and in the event of a bases-loaded situation, the lead runner would bat again with an invisible runner on third. For this family, and fan, social distancing scored a hit.
In the realm of Major League Baseball, assuming there will be some semblance of a season this year, one team looking to reduce its social distancing is the Chicago White Sox.
In 2019, the White Sox languished in third place in the American League Central Division, 29 games behind the first place Minnesota Twins. But with the high quality acquisition of proven stars such as Yasmani Grandal, Gio Gonzalez, Dallas Keuchel, Nomar Mazara and Edwin Encarnacion during the offseason, Chicago appears ready to close that distance.
A projected starting lineup for Chicago reads as follows: Yoan Moncada at third base, Tim Anderson at shortstop, Jose Abreu at first base, Encarnacion at DH, Grandal at catcher, Eloy Jimenez in left field, Mazara in right field, Leury Garcia in center, and top -ranked rookie Luis Robert at second base.
The Chi-Sox starting rotation looks to include Lucas Giolito (14-9), Keuchel (8-8), Gonzalez (3-2), Reynaldo Lopez (10-15) and Evan Marshall (4-2). The bullpen consists of closer Alex Colome (4-5, 30 saves), Carson Fulmer, Jace Fry and Aaron Bummer. No word as yet as to the return of Michael Kopech.
While Chicago's offense is rock solid, both pitching and defense remain on the shaky side. Both must dramatically improve if the White Sox are to pose a threat to Minnesota's supremacy in the AL Central. For that reason, I have the Sox in second place behind the division champion Twins.
As our battle with COVID-19 continues, I hope all is well with you and yours. In these difficult times, I know it's hard to be positive, but for the sake of us all, we must. Social distancing has proven to be an effective weapon against the virus, and several experimental drugs have shown promise as well. So there is good reason for hope.
While the fight won't be easy, have faith America, and stay at your posts. Although we are distanced socially, we're all in this together.
