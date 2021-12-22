BLOMBERG COLUMN: Sports landscape being challenged by new, fast-spreading Omicron variant

Once again the world of sports and the world outside the lines are reeling from a new variant of the Coronavirus. It's known as the Omicron variant, and in its short existence it has covered the globe.

For a moment, let's set sports aside. Around the world, nations are reverting to quarantine measures with varying levels of lockdowns in an attempt to slow the rapidly spreading virus. Many have closed their borders, tightening restrictions on travel, with the Netherlands becoming the first to completely lockdown.

Overseas from city to city large gatherings are being cancelled, with Paris making global headlines for canceling its iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display. Wherever you go, concert venues, theatres, shopping centers, amusement parks, etc., are in shutdown mode. Here at home, public health officials expect similar measures will be forthcoming.

The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1. As of this past Monday, according to the CDC it is now the dominant strain, accounting for 73% of all reported cases. Also taking place this past Monday, The first fatality from Omicron was recorded in Houston. The victim was an unvaccinated 50 year-old man.