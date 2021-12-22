BLOMBERG COLUMN: Sports landscape being challenged by new, fast-spreading Omicron variant

Once again the world of sports and the world outside the lines are reeling from a new variant of the Coronavirus. It's known as the Omicron variant, and in its short existence it has covered the globe.
For a moment, let's set sports aside. Around the world, nations are reverting to quarantine measures with varying levels of lockdowns in an attempt to slow the rapidly spreading virus. Many have closed their borders, tightening restrictions on travel, with the Netherlands becoming the first to completely lockdown.
Overseas from city to city large gatherings are being cancelled, with Paris making global headlines for canceling its iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display. Wherever you go, concert venues, theatres, shopping centers, amusement parks, etc., are in shutdown mode. Here at home, public health officials expect similar measures will be forthcoming.
The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1. As of this past Monday, according to the CDC it is now the dominant strain, accounting for 73% of all reported cases. Also taking place this past Monday, The first fatality from Omicron was recorded in Houston. The victim was an unvaccinated 50 year-old man.
Throughout the U.S., hospitals and emergency rooms are at the breaking point from both the Delta and Omicron variants. Beds are few and far between. With the nation in crisis, FEMA will be mobilizing in Wisconsin and other hard hit states in an effort to alleviate the stress upon our overburdened health care workers. They, too, are fast approaching their own breaking points. As reported by various media sources, over 99% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are unvaccinated adults.
In the world of sports it's more of the same. Fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants, COVID-19 now packs a deadly one-two punch, decking one sport after another, canceling both amateur and professional games as well as threatening the completion of schedules and seasons.
Here in the U.S., at the professional level the NFL, NBA and NHL have been sacked, slam dunked, and checked into the boards by this latest COVID-19 surge. Monday evening as I was working on the rough draft of this new column, it was announced on ESPN that the NHL was putting the remainder of their season on hold. With COVID-19 decimating their own ranks, the question must be asked. Will the NFL and NBA follow suit?
Athletes wear a variety of gear to protect themselves from injury. No football player would ever consider playing without their helmet and pads. The same for hockey players. No soccer player would ever suit up without their shin guards. Nor would any baseball player go to bat without their helmet, or a catcher squat behind home plate without their protective gear.
So explain to me why so many of us go unprotected in a global pandemic that has already claimed over 5 million lives (over 900,000 americans) and shows no signs of slowing?
If we are to beat COVID-19 we need to get our heads in the game and gear up. That means getting vaccinated, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing. Simple, basic things we all can do.