BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spotlight shines on MLB rookies and prospects

Just over a week into Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition game schedule, team rosters for opening day hang in the air like a Ruthian Pop-up.
For now at least, the big stage belongs to a burgeoning cast of talented rookies and highly touted prospects.
Of the hundreds of Major League hopefuls looking to make an impression and land a spot on the opening day rosters, the reality is, only a handfull will succeed, and of those, only a select few will go on to star in the vast skies of the big league universe. So just who are these starstruck youths and what are their chances for success?
As in year’s past, despite the ravages of a global pandemic that shut down MLB’s Minor League farm system for all of 2020, the spring harvest for 2021 is as rich as ever.
According to Athlon sports, the top ranked pick of this year’s bumper crop of rookies and prospects is Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays.
A shortstop plucked from the talent rich fields of the Dominican Republic in 2017, had it not been for COVID-19, Franco would have vaulted to the Major Leagues last season. As it is, he looks to be a shoo-in for 2021.
A consistant hitter who rarely strikes out, Franco’s plate discipline is way beyond his 20 years of age.
Another talented rookie from the Dominican Republic is righthanded fireballer Sixto Sanchez of the Miami Marlins.
Making his Major League debut in the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign, Sanchez wowed the cardboard cut-out crowd. His fastball ranks with the best, often touching triple digits, and his change-up has drawn comparisons to that of Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman. If not for Sanchez, the Marlins would not have made the 2020 Postseason. That’s how valuable he is.
Still another Dominican Republic import is Atlanta Braves prospect Cristian Pache.
With defensive skills comparable to those of former Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones, Pache looks to be the clubs starting centerfielder for years to come. Right now, his only obstacle is his inconsistancy at the plate. However, problems like this are usually solved at spring training. Once he settles in at the plate, Pache will truly be the total package, wrapped and ready for delivery.
And lets not forget another hot rookie not from the Dominican Republic, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Following a late season trade from the St. Louis Cardinals where he saw little action, Arozarena, a native of Cuba, went on to rewrite the Postseason book.
From September 1 through Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, Arozarena crushed 17 home runs while batting .338!
In the month of October alone he set a new postseason record with 10 home runs. Suffice to say, Arozarena has the inside track for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.
These are just a few of the many top ranked rookies and prospects. Other notables include Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers; Nate Pearson, Toronto Blue Jays; Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners; Bobby Witt Jr, Kansas City Royals; Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox; Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals; Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves; Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers; etc, etc.
If the cream of the crop rises to the top, rest assured these and other ‘boys of summer’ will be among them.