BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spotlight shines on MLB rookies and prospects

Just over a week into Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition game schedule, team rosters for opening day hang in the air like a Ruthian Pop-up.

For now at least, the big stage belongs to a burgeoning cast of talented rookies and highly touted prospects.

Of the hundreds of Major League hopefuls looking to make an impression and land a spot on the opening day rosters, the reality is, only a handfull will succeed, and of those, only a select few will go on to star in the vast skies of the big league universe. So just who are these starstruck youths and what are their chances for success?

As in year’s past, despite the ravages of a global pandemic that shut down MLB’s Minor League farm system for all of 2020, the spring harvest for 2021 is as rich as ever.

According to Athlon sports, the top ranked pick of this year’s bumper crop of rookies and prospects is Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays.

A shortstop plucked from the talent rich fields of the Dominican Republic in 2017, had it not been for COVID-19, Franco would have vaulted to the Major Leagues last season. As it is, he looks to be a shoo-in for 2021.

A consistant hitter who rarely strikes out, Franco’s plate discipline is way beyond his 20 years of age.