BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spring Training already into full swing

Boy did we ever need this.

On Sunday, Major League Baseball played its first series of Spring Training games — actual games with actual fans — and although the format was drastically different from previous years, it was none-the-less real baseball.

In the pre-pandemic days, Spring Training had an entirely different look and feel. Pitchers and catchers were always the first to report, since pitchers needed the most time to get their throwing arms into shape and fine tune their mechanics. Then, a week or two later, the positional players would arrive.

Once everyone had assembled at camp, a typical Spring Training day would always begin with a team meeting. Afterwards, players would stretch out, run, and break into groups for specialized drills.

Individual as well as team drills took place simultaneously on multiple practice fields. Finally, the work day would end with batting practice. Only after a couple of weeks or so of team practice would exhibition games take place.

Today, in the era of COVID-19, everything has changed, including the approach to Spring Training.

It truly is a spring like no other. This past Sunday, about 10 days after pitchers and catchers arrived at camp, MLB commenced its exhibition game schedule.