BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spring Training already into full swing

Boy did we ever need this.
On Sunday, Major League Baseball played its first series of Spring Training games — actual games with actual fans — and although the format was drastically different from previous years, it was none-the-less real baseball.
In the pre-pandemic days, Spring Training had an entirely different look and feel. Pitchers and catchers were always the first to report, since pitchers needed the most time to get their throwing arms into shape and fine tune their mechanics. Then, a week or two later, the positional players would arrive.
Once everyone had assembled at camp, a typical Spring Training day would always begin with a team meeting. Afterwards, players would stretch out, run, and break into groups for specialized drills.
Individual as well as team drills took place simultaneously on multiple practice fields. Finally, the work day would end with batting practice. Only after a couple of weeks or so of team practice would exhibition games take place.
Today, in the era of COVID-19, everything has changed, including the approach to Spring Training.
It truly is a spring like no other. This past Sunday, about 10 days after pitchers and catchers arrived at camp, MLB commenced its exhibition game schedule.
In the past, spring training contests would go nine innings with some going extras. This year however, games are going five, seven or nine innings, depending on what the opposing managers agreed upon the day before.
After last year's 60-game regular season schedule, combined with a shorter than usual period for pitchers to get in shape, managers are wielding a short hook, with some hurlers allotted as few as 20 pitches!
It takes time to build a pitcher's endurance, time which cannot be rushed. If it is, injury may be the result. With pitching at a premium in today's game, a hobbled rotation is something no team can afford. That's why managers are exercising more caution than usual when it comes to pitchers and pitch counts.
I mentioned in an earlier column the possibility of dividing the Florida Grapefruit League into two separate leagues. Well, that possibility has become reality. There now exists an East and West Coast League, with no interaction between the two.
By eliminating travel coast-to-coast, MLB hopes to reduce the chances for contracting and spreading the Coronavirus. For the Arizona Cactus League, playing schedules are unchanged as teams are grouped together within a small geographic zone.
From the fans perspective, this is what to expect if you travel to any Spring Training site to attend a game. Depending on local ordinances regarding public health and safety concerns related to the Coronavirus, an average of 1,500-2,000 fans will be permitted to attend games.
Fans are socially distanced with unused seats or sections sealed off. There is no moving about the ballpark or intermingling with other fans. Masks are required, as is the use of hand sanitizer.
Suffice to say, it’s a whole new ballgame.
So far — knock on wood — MLB's precautions seem to be working. Fans are cooperative regarding the health and safety measures, and as of Monday, almost 21,000 tests for COVID-19 have been administered to teams with only 14 players and six staff members testing positive.
With Opening Day less than a month away, right now clubs are just looking to stay healthy.
Speaking for myself and the countless fans of the baseball republic, for the sake of everyone's health, Opening Day can't come soon enough.