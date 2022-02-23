BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spring training delayed, regular season threatened with no Collective Bargaining Agreement

From the good news/bad news department, this just in.

The good news is that the 2022 College baseball season is underway! The bad news is opening day in Major League Baseball may be pushed back.

As you know, last week pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report for spring training, with camps opening for positional players on the 17th. Well, with no Collective Bargaining Agreement in place, those dates have come and gone. The longer spring training is delayed, the further the season will be pushed back.

Originally, spring training games were slated to begin on February 26, with opening day in MLB starting March 31. But now with the continued lack of progress at the negotation table, both those dates are in Jeopardy.

It’s impossible to have a full regular season schedule without at least a month of spring training. Bear in mind, players need so much time to get into shape for the rigors fo a year long schedule, which can run from a half dozen spring training games, a 162 game regular season, and for many a lengthy post season. It’s not like they can walk into their local fitness center for a day-long work-out—fans and the media would mob them—and there’s no way they can get into game shape tossing around a ball in the backyard with their wives and kids. Having been locked out of their club’s training facilities since midnight, December 1, most players are no where close to being in proper shape. Only those who took part in Fall and Winter leagues are anywhere close to being conditioned.

This entire fiasco rests on MLB. Looking back to December 1, 2021 the very first meeting between club owners and the MLB Players Union to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining agreement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declared a player lockout after only 3 1/2 hours of one-sided discussion. Barred from working out or rehabbing injuries at team facilities, players were cast adrift in a swirling sea of confusion and uncertainy. With each half-hearted attempt by MLB to reach a compromise that swirling sea grew increasingly dark and stormy.

Since their initial meeting of December 1, MLB and the MLBPA have met a total of five times as of February 12. Doing the math that adds up to a span of 73 days. Newsflash! Five meetings over a 73 day period won’t get the job done!

Last thursday the two sides met for a sixth time, a little get-together that lasted all of 15 minutes. My sources tell me the players left “enraged”. Not only do they remain bitter over the lockout, a measure that should only be used as a last resort, but they are frustrated by all the foot dragging in regards to the sparse negotations.

From the fans perspective, it appears as though neither side wants to play ball. For two opposing factions to reach an agreement, each must compromise. While there has been give and take by both parties on certain issues, others remain a stumbling block. For all their differences and all the time they’ve had to work them out, six meetings in 78 days represents a pathetic, lackluster effort.

If MLB and the MLBPA are not willing to play ball, there are other venues for fans. Afterall, it is college baseball season. I wonder if the Wisconsin Badgers will ever bring back their Big 10 Baseball Program?