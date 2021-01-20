BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spring training logistics still uncertain, but baseball around corner regardless

On Feb. 17, Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training, with positional players reporting on the 22nd. But before you go making reservations, the chances for camps opening as planned are slim to none, with Las Vegas odds running heavily in favor of no. The reason? COVID-19.

It's hard to believe, but one year ago this very week the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States was diagnosed. Today, that single case has mushroomed into hundreds of thousands with an average of 3,000 americans dying each day. In the span of just one year, more than 400,000 of our fellow citizens have died from COVID-19.

With the coronavirus surging across the country, in particular Arizona and Florida, home to MLB's spring training camps, how is it possible to begin the 2021 campaign as scheduled?

Given these circumstances, with current restrictions in place it will be difficult if not impossible for MLB spring training facilities to open their gates less than a month from now. Last year if you'll recall, camps were open in the beginning but quickly closed as COVID-19 infiltrated the ranks. Not only was spring training shut down, but Opening Day was pushed back. It wouldn't be until the end of July that the first pitch of 2020 would be thrown, that taking place in an empty stadium devoid of fans.