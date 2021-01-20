BLOMBERG COLUMN: Spring training logistics still uncertain, but baseball around corner regardless

On Feb. 17, Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training, with positional players reporting on the 22nd. But before you go making reservations, the chances for camps opening as planned are slim to none, with Las Vegas odds running heavily in favor of no. The reason? COVID-19.
It's hard to believe, but one year ago this very week the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States was diagnosed. Today, that single case has mushroomed into hundreds of thousands with an average of 3,000 americans dying each day. In the span of just one year, more than 400,000 of our fellow citizens have died from COVID-19.
With the coronavirus surging across the country, in particular Arizona and Florida, home to MLB's spring training camps, how is it possible to begin the 2021 campaign as scheduled?
Given these circumstances, with current restrictions in place it will be difficult if not impossible for MLB spring training facilities to open their gates less than a month from now. Last year if you'll recall, camps were open in the beginning but quickly closed as COVID-19 infiltrated the ranks. Not only was spring training shut down, but Opening Day was pushed back. It wouldn't be until the end of July that the first pitch of 2020 would be thrown, that taking place in an empty stadium devoid of fans.
Unfortunately, in terms of the coronavirus things are much worse now than they were a year ago, and although vaccines have been developed to combat the global pandemic, getting everyone in the country vaccinated is a mammoth undertaking which could take several months to accomplish. Meanwhile, the virus continues to race around the bases, with two new strains recently discovered.
When spring training camps do open you can bet your Louisville Slugger that the 2021 rosters will feature a plethora of fresh new faces, more so than any other year.
Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers, three of their top prospects are Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang, and Ethan Small. Mitchell, a centerfielder by trade, was picked in the first round of the 2020 draft. His strengths are his dazzling speed and strong, accurate throwing arm. A 'Punch and Judy' hitter who makes good contact, those qualities combined with his speed would make him an ideal lead-off man.
Turang is a shortstop/second baseman chosen in the opening round of the 2018 draft. Before the pandemic shut down the minor league system, Turang had been a solid performer, offensively as well as defensively. What's more, his ability to steal bases lends an added dimension to his game.
Small, a southpaw who checks in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is anything but small. Neither is he your typical big league pitcher. Owning a fastball that rarely breaks 93 mph, Small utilizes pin-point control and late movement to go along with his off-speed stuff. Pitching for Class-A Wisconsin in 2019, Small hurled 18 innings, striking out 31 while registering an earned run average of 1.00.
While I may not make it physically to spring training this year, whenever it is, I will be there in spirit. Here's hoping to see you at the ballpark someday soon, and the sooner the better.