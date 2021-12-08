BLOMBERG COLUMN: Star of upcoming MLB season in jeopardy due to lockout?

I have to say, I wasn't all that surprised when Major League Baseball declared a lockout last Thursday. Sources had been hinting at that possibility for about two weeks.
What surprised me though was that it happened after only 3½ hours worth of talks with the MLB Players Association. In declaring a lockout, MLB has in effect declared war.
With the expiration of the old Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the PA at midnight, December 1, and no new agreement in place, MLB elected to bring out the big guns. Not only was a lockout declared, preventing players from working out at team facilities, but the league's website — MLB.com — was instructed to erase any and all player images, depicting them instead as faceless outlines.
What's more, MLB's wrath even extended to its own cable network!
If you have recently tuned in to the MLB Network, instead of watching talk shows such as High Heat or MLB Now, you were greeted by replays of playoff games, old baseball movies, and MLB Classic games. Basically, MLB has pulled the plug on its own commentators and analysts!
But wait, there's more.
As part of the lockout MLB has put a hold on all potential trades and free agent signings, while some club owners have gone so far as to tell their employees not to speak to the media concerning matters related to the lockout!
So what exactly is the root cause of this latest work stoppage — the first since 1994 — and when will it end?
In this continuing battle between millionaires and billionaires, it's all about money and control.
One bone of contention has to do with free agency. According to published reports the Players Association is looking to reduce the time a player must wait before they become a free agent from the current 6 years to a proposed 5 years. MLB's proposal, as reported in The Athletic, is to lengthen a player’s eligibility until they reach the age of 29½ years old. So if you come up as a 22-year-old, you have to wait until you are 29½ to become a free agent. Under this proposal, the team you come up with would maintain control of you for the bulk of your prime.
Another key argument relates to salary arbitration. The PA would like to lower a player’s eligibility for arbitration from 3 to 2 years. MLB however has a different plan.
As also reported in The Athletic, MLB is looking to replace the current arbitration system with a statistical one based on WAR (Wins Above Replacement).
Then there's the issue of club owners deliberately keeping their top prospects in the minor leagues longer than necessary so that they can gain an extra year of control at the Major League level they normally wouldn't have. Does the name Kris Bryant come to mind anyone?
Other differences center around the game itself. The proposed use of an automated system for calling balls and strikes, a universal designated hitter, larger bases, a tackier surface to the ball, etc.
Differences between two parties can only be resolved if those parties get together and talk. Once that happens they must strive to find some common ground and work from there. Compromise is the key to any agreement, and while these millionaires and billionaires grapple with one another, it behooves them to remember who really pays their salaries.
This latest lockout could last another day, another week, or go on and on. With the offseason already disrupted and spring training camps scheduled to open in mid-February, the clock is ticking.
Hopefully an agreement can be reached well before opening day, March 3, 2022.