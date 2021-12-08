BLOMBERG COLUMN: Star of upcoming MLB season in jeopardy due to lockout?

So what exactly is the root cause of this latest work stoppage — the first since 1994 — and when will it end?

In this continuing battle between millionaires and billionaires, it's all about money and control.

One bone of contention has to do with free agency. According to published reports the Players Association is looking to reduce the time a player must wait before they become a free agent from the current 6 years to a proposed 5 years. MLB's proposal, as reported in The Athletic, is to lengthen a player’s eligibility until they reach the age of 29½ years old. So if you come up as a 22-year-old, you have to wait until you are 29½ to become a free agent. Under this proposal, the team you come up with would maintain control of you for the bulk of your prime.

Another key argument relates to salary arbitration. The PA would like to lower a player’s eligibility for arbitration from 3 to 2 years. MLB however has a different plan.

As also reported in The Athletic, MLB is looking to replace the current arbitration system with a statistical one based on WAR (Wins Above Replacement).