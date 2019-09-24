In case you didn't notice, for the past week or so I've been on vacation. In what has recently become an annual tradition, my wife and I packed our bags and boarded a plane for Los Angeles to visit our son and daughter-in-law and take in the sights.
In addition to all the standard attractions, this year's trip was made even more special. The day after we arrived, our daughter-in-law's mother also arrived, via a 14-hour plane ride from China. It was her third trip to the U.S., and our first ever face-to-face meeting.
While my wife savored the Santa Monica Pier, Universal Studios and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I immersed myself in Dodger blue, taking in the recent three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. But even as I focused on the action at Dodger Stadium, I kept a sharp eye on the goings on in the National League Central Division.
At the start of our trip, the St. Louis Cardinals were struggling to maintain their hold on first place in the NL Central over the second place Chicago Cubs and third place Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile, the NL wild card race appeared to be over, as the Washington Nationals had a strangehold on the top spot with the Cubs a shoo-in for the second wild card berth. Trailing the pack, all but eliminated from competition, were the Milwaukee Brewers. But oh how quickly things can change.
As of Monday, winning 15 of their last 18 games -- most without the services of reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich -- the surging Brew Crew completed a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend at Miller Park. At the same time, the high-flying Cardinals swept the fading Cubs at Wrigley Field. Now, with this back-breaking series loss, it's the Cubs who have all but been eliminated from competition.
How about those Brewers?
In the frenzied foot race for the NL pennant, the Brewers have relied heavily upon their own particular brand of Gatorade, known locally as Haderade, after their young fireballer Josh Hader.
Riding Hader's powerful left arm, the Crew are on the cusp of a wild card berth. As of Wednesday morning, Milwaukee owns the second NL wild card spot, one game behind the front-running Nationals. As for the Cubs, they are tied with the New York Mets, and trail the Brewers by five games.
