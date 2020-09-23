BLOMBERG COLUMN: Surging Brewers still in playoff hunt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the novel coronavirus surges through the state of Wisconsin, hitting a record positivity rate of 20 % this past Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers are similarly surging through the National League Central Division in the final week of regular season play.

After sweeping the Kansas City Royals last week in their final home series of 2020, the Brew Crew sailed into Cincinnati, on course to a franchise record three straight playoff appearances.

Entering Wednesday night’s game, the final with the Reds, the Brewers were tied for third place in the NL Central with their hosts at a .500 win percentage, 4.5 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs, and 1 game back of the second place St. Louis Cardinals. In Milwaukee's final regular season series they will travel from Cincinnati to St. Louis for a five-game set that will, in all probability, determine their postseason fate.

As you know, in this year like no other and a season like no other, the postseason format is also like no other.

For the first time in baseball history, 16 teams will compete in postseason play. In each league, the first and second place clubs in each division will qualify along with 2 wild card teams per league. The actual format goes something like this.