BLOMBERG COLUMN: Surging Brewers still in playoff hunt

As the novel coronavirus surges through the state of Wisconsin, hitting a record positivity rate of 20 % this past Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers are similarly surging through the National League Central Division in the final week of regular season play.
After sweeping the Kansas City Royals last week in their final home series of 2020, the Brew Crew sailed into Cincinnati, on course to a franchise record three straight playoff appearances.
Entering Wednesday night’s game, the final with the Reds, the Brewers were tied for third place in the NL Central with their hosts at a .500 win percentage, 4.5 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs, and 1 game back of the second place St. Louis Cardinals. In Milwaukee's final regular season series they will travel from Cincinnati to St. Louis for a five-game set that will, in all probability, determine their postseason fate.
As you know, in this year like no other and a season like no other, the postseason format is also like no other.
For the first time in baseball history, 16 teams will compete in postseason play. In each league, the first and second place clubs in each division will qualify along with 2 wild card teams per league. The actual format goes something like this.
As the playoffs begin, the top-two division winners will host Wild Card teams, while the other the last divisional winner and runners-up will meet in other best-of-3 series.
Now here's where things get really interesting.
In the American League the two division series (best of 5) will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego, both National League ballparks! Winners will then advance to the best-of-7 AL Championship Series (best of 7), also at Petco Park.
The same format also holds true for the National League. Both division series will be played in AL ballparks; Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and Minute Maid Park in Houston. Both the NLCS and World Series will take place at Globe Life Field.
By adopting this type of format, MLB seeks to contain and insulate the teams, staff, and family members from extensive travel and possible exposure to the coronavirus. By living and playing in this bubble-like atmosphere, similar to that employed by the NBA and NHL, MLB hopes to shut out the invasive coronavirus.
As for the Brewers, following Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the Reds, their playoff hopes are still alive, but by a thread. For Milwaukee to make the postseason they must finish strong.
That means beating both the Reds and the Red Birds. Right now, the Brewers are in the final Wild Card spot, but even on win percentage with the Reds and Giants, while the Philadelphia Phillies sit breathing down their necks.
The 2020 Postseason leads off with the AL Wild Card Series, scheduled for September 29.
