BLOMBERG COLUMN: Talented MLB free agents hit cash-strapped market

Just as Nov. 3 signaled election day across the United States, in the world of Major League Baseball it also marked “opening day” of the 2020-21 free agent market.
While a new administration prepares to take the helm of our country, a new group of free agents look to find a home of their own. But, as has so often been stated, this is a year like no other.
Along with every facet of life, the current free agent market will undoubtedly be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With no fans in the stands during the 60-game 2020 regular season, money, like so many other commodities, is in short supply. Those $400 million blockbuster deals of offseason’s past are in all probability frozen in the past, at least for now.
Nevertheless, despite the cash strapped status of the present day market, the available talent is as rich as ever. Premium choices include Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, JT Realmuto, Nelson Cruz, and the list goes on — household names at high prices. For those of you unfamiliar with these players and their talents, by way of introduction I’ll briefly examine my own personal top-three free agents by position group; pitcher, infielder and outfielder.
To me, the best starting pitcher in the free agent market is Trevor Bauer. At age 30, the Cincinnati Reds ace is in his prime. One of the top hurlers in the game, Bauer led the National League in 2020 with an ERA of 1.73. His addition would make any team an instant contender.
My choice for the top available infielder is DJ LeMahieu.
A two-time batting champion winning titles in both leagues, the versatile LeMahieu currently anchors the infield of the New York Yankees. Equally skilled with bat and glove, LeMahieu is at home at third base, shortstop and second base. His defensive versatility and ability to hit to all fields make him an invaluable addition to any club’s roster. The Yankees would be fools to let him walk.
My top free agent outfielder is George Springer of the Houston Astros. A legitimate five-tool player, Springer’s glove and bat have launched the Astros to two American League pennants and one World Series championship.
During Houston’s 2020 playoff run, “Sir George” flexed his offensive muscles, smashing four home runs and 10 RBIs. Although the Astros fell short of a third AL pennant, Springer’s performance will never be forgotten. Also not to be forgotten is the performance of Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers, who, this past Monday, was named the National League Rookie of the Year for 2020. A relief pitcher, Williams went 4-1 with an ERA of 0.33.
The first Brewer to win the Rookie of the Year award was Pat Listach in 1992. The only other ROY winner for Milwaukee was Ryan Braun in 2007.
Congratulations to both Williams and the Brewers. Hopefully this is something the organization can build upon for the upcoming 2021 campaign. It’s fast approaching, with spring training beginning Feb. 22 and opening day scheduled for April 1. And that’s no April Fools joke.
Fans in the stands? Keep your fingers crossed, folks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!