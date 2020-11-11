BLOMBERG COLUMN: Talented MLB free agents hit cash-strapped market

Just as Nov. 3 signaled election day across the United States, in the world of Major League Baseball it also marked “opening day” of the 2020-21 free agent market.

While a new administration prepares to take the helm of our country, a new group of free agents look to find a home of their own. But, as has so often been stated, this is a year like no other.

Along with every facet of life, the current free agent market will undoubtedly be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With no fans in the stands during the 60-game 2020 regular season, money, like so many other commodities, is in short supply. Those $400 million blockbuster deals of offseason’s past are in all probability frozen in the past, at least for now.

Nevertheless, despite the cash strapped status of the present day market, the available talent is as rich as ever. Premium choices include Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, JT Realmuto, Nelson Cruz, and the list goes on — household names at high prices. For those of you unfamiliar with these players and their talents, by way of introduction I’ll briefly examine my own personal top-three free agents by position group; pitcher, infielder and outfielder.