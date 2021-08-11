BLOMBERG COLUMN: Texas battery rekindles memories

As a diehard baseball fan, you might think that my favorite time of the season would be when Major League Baseball training camps open in spring, or perhaps when it's time for postseason play in the fall. Well think again.
In regards to baseball, my favorite time of the season is late summer, specifically August. That's when the curtain rises on the game's 'Greatest little show on dirt.' That's right baseball fans. Once again it's time for the Little League World Series!
Monday night I caught the LLWS Southwest Regional Final, broadcast live on ESPN, between Abilene, Texas, and Boulder, Colo. The game took place in Waco, Texas, with the winner advancing to the LLWS in Williamsport, Penn., while the loser would head home.
As the home team, Texas took the field in the top of the first. As the pitcher warmed up, I noticed something very familiar that warmed my heart. Crouched behind the plate, the catcher was a girl.
Before I was old enough to play Little League Baseball, I played on one of the several sandlots with other kids from the neighborhood. I was an OK infielder, but I was lost in the outfield. Try as I might, I just couldn't judge the ball off the bat. The one position at which I excelled was pitcher.
On the mound, I had one of the best arms around, and one of the few catchers who could handle my fastball and curve was Melissa Davis — a girl. 'Messy,' as we called her, was not only the best catcher on the sandlot, she was also the best hitter and fastest runner. Whenever we chose up sides for a game, Messy was usually picked first.
For my two-year stint on the sandlot, Messy was my catcher. We worked well together. She told me what to do and I did it. Then the day arrived when I was old enough for Little League, so off I went for tryouts at the VFW Field.
During tryouts, kids were assigned numbers pinned to their T-shirts and were evaluated by coaches who ran them through a series of drills: fielding, throwing, batting, etc. The next day, kids would receive a phone call from their new coach, congratulating them on making the team. After that came a full season of practices and games.
I'll never forget my first Little League game. I was the starting pitcher for the Tigers. I was cruising along with four strikeouts when, holding onto a 1-0 lead with no outs in the top of the fourth, I found myself in a bases loaded jam.
As you can imagine, I was more than a little shook as I pawed the dirt on the mound. That's when I heard 'the voice,' calling to me from the fence by our dugout.
Now, this was no voice from a cornfield. It was Messy. "C'mon Bum (my own cherished nickname), get tough! Reach back and fire it in!" Which I did, retiring the side without incident.
Coming off the field with the lead intact and the crowd cheering, our eyes met, her on the outside looking in. Back in the 1960s, we were separated by more than a wire fence. Unfortunately, she would always be on the outside looking in.
It always bothered me, and still does, that Messy, being a girl, wasn't allowed to play Little League Baseball, There was actually a rule banning girls from the sport, a rule which, if memory serves me correctly, was finally struck down in 1974.
While the rule change came too late for Messy, it wasn't too late for her daughter and the thousands of daughters — my own included — who would go on to play the game. Perhaps some day one of them will find their way onto a major league roster. Who knows, it might be that catcher from Abilene, Texas, or it might be you.