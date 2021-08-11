BLOMBERG COLUMN: Texas battery rekindles memories

As a diehard baseball fan, you might think that my favorite time of the season would be when Major League Baseball training camps open in spring, or perhaps when it's time for postseason play in the fall. Well think again.

In regards to baseball, my favorite time of the season is late summer, specifically August. That's when the curtain rises on the game's 'Greatest little show on dirt.' That's right baseball fans. Once again it's time for the Little League World Series!

Monday night I caught the LLWS Southwest Regional Final, broadcast live on ESPN, between Abilene, Texas, and Boulder, Colo. The game took place in Waco, Texas, with the winner advancing to the LLWS in Williamsport, Penn., while the loser would head home.

As the home team, Texas took the field in the top of the first. As the pitcher warmed up, I noticed something very familiar that warmed my heart. Crouched behind the plate, the catcher was a girl.

Before I was old enough to play Little League Baseball, I played on one of the several sandlots with other kids from the neighborhood. I was an OK infielder, but I was lost in the outfield. Try as I might, I just couldn't judge the ball off the bat. The one position at which I excelled was pitcher.