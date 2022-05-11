BLOMBERG COLUMN: There is trouble in Cincinnati right now

On May 4, 1869 the Cincinnati Red Stockings played their first game of professional baseball, pounding the Great Westerns by a football final of 45-9! The win would mark the beginning of one of the longest winning streaks in sports history.

Through June, August, and into November the Red Stockings kept winning. Then on Nov. 5 they closed out their illustrious season by winning their 60th straight game, a 17-8 final over the Mutual Green Stockings. As many of you know, in those early days of professional baseball there was no World Series.

On opening day of 1870 the Red Stockings resumed their winning ways, stretching their undefeated string to 84 consecutive games! Then on June 14 they crossed bats with the Brooklyn Atlantics, who by the way were nursing a 92 game winning streak of their own!

Immortalized in print as “The greatest game ever played”, the Red Stockings and Atlantics fought to a 5-5 tie at the end of nine full innings. Rather than settle for a tie they agreed to what is now called extra innings. Play would continue inning by inning until a winner was determined.

In the top of the tenth the Red Stockings scored twice to go up 7-5. Back in “Cincy”, all was well. But then in the home half of the frame the Red Stockings normally sure handed defense completely unraveled. Several infield errors and base hits later, the Atlantics plated three runs in a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Back in Cincinnati, in the days that followed all was not well. The loss to Brooklyn and the end of the Red Stockings winning streak was devastating to the fans, many of which stopped going to ballgames. As the franchise lost money it also lost a majority of its investors, whose financial support helped make the professional game possible. One loss in 85 games and this is what you get?

Today, as in years past, all is definitely not well in Cincinnati, but for vastly different reasons. Bear in mind, this criticism has nothing to do with the Reds players or coaches. This most recent debacle rests entirely upon the shoulders of Reds President and Team Owner Phil Castellini.

After gutting the club and stripping away its muscle just prior to the start of the 2022 season, Castellini in effect pulled the rug out from under the fans. While Joey Votto remains the heart and soul of the team, with Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson and Mike Moustakas providing a pulse, what remains is a skeleton crew of prospects and rookies. To top it all off, on opening day in Cincinnati with approximately 43,000 fans in the stands, Castellini publicly scolded them for their overall lack of support over the years in attending games. He went so far as to actually threaten to sell and relocate the franchise! Nothing like a pep talk from the boss before a ballgame!

Reportedly Castellini apologized for his vindictive comments after the game, but in the minds of the fans his words can never be erased. What do you suppose those Red Stockings fans of yesteryear would have to say about that?

At 3-19 as of May 4, the Reds are mired in last place in the National League Central Division, 11 1/2 games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers. On pace to lose 140 games, I’m afraid things aren’t going to be improving anytime soon. Now we’ll see what the modern day Reds fans have to say.