BLOMBERG COLUMN: Tide could start to turn for Pirates this season

Continuing with our annual preview of Major League Baseball’s National League Central Division, this week we set our sights on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marooned in last place in the NL Central longer than any Pittsburgh fan cares to remember, 2022 may be the year the Pirates finally emerge from Davy Jones’ locker.

Last season was probably the worst in recent memory for the Buccos as they floundered on the high seas of the division, trimming their sails in yet another last place finish at 61-101, 34 games out of first place.

As the club suffered on the field, it also suffered at the gate, coming in 25th in attendance out of 30 MLB teams. Oddly enough, it wasn’t so long ago that Pittsburgh was a playoff regular as the Pirates made the postseason in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15.

So what could possibly account for such a steep decline over such a short span of time?

The fault for the Pirates rapid drop-off rests squarely on the shoulders of the organization’s decision makers. Poor draft picks, the loss of key personnel to free agency and ill-advised trades, one of the worst player development systems in MLB and the tightest checkbook in the game — in 2021 Pittsburgh was ranked 30th for payroll — have combined to plunge the franchise to the darkest depths of the NL Central. But now with the recent sinking of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the Pirates have been thrown a lifeline.

So now let’s take a look at a possible starting line-up for the year’s Buccos.

Behind the plate will be Pittsburgh’s two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez. Moving around the horn, second year pro Ke’Bryan Hayes will stoke the fire at the hot corner, while you’ll find 6-foot-7 Oneil Cruz, the tallest shortstop in the history of baseball, to his left.

Cole Tucker occupies second base with Yoshi Tsutsugo at first.

Centerfield is the domain of switch hitting All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with Ben Gamel in right and Anthony Alford in left.

When it comes to pitching, Pittsburgh’s five man starting rotation looks to consist of Jose Quintana, JT Brubaker, Dillon Peters, Zach Thompson, and Bryse Wilson.

In the bullpen David Bednar has the inside track on the closer’s role, supported by fellow relievers Chris Stratton, Mitch Keller, Anthony Banda, and Max Kranick, among others.

While it’s going to be a tough climb up a slippery slope to the top of NL Central for the bottom dwelling Pirates, they could very well take a crucial first step this season.

Let’s face it. When you have finished dead last in your division year after year, a fourth place showing would be a huge step in the right direction.

After all, like the old proverb says, “The longest journey begins with a first step.”

For Pirates fans, that all important first step might be the most important of all.