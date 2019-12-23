BLOMBERG COLUMN: Time for baseball to adopt salary cap

Normally this time of year in South Central Wisconsin, kids are sledding down snow-covered hills, skating across frozen lakes, building snow forts and snowmen, as the landscape is magically transformed by the artistry of Jack Frost into a portrait reminiscent of Currier and Ives. This year however, instead of a traditional white Christmas, for area residents the holiday complexion is as brown as Rudolph's winter coat.
As we celebrate a brown Christmas, taking to the links instead of the slopes. across the offseason winter landscape of Major League Baseball, the holiday is all decked out in green -- green as in greenbacks, as in dollar bills, millions upon millions of them.
During this holiday off season, three of the biggest deals in sports history were negotiated by Scott Boras, baseball's most prolific sports agent. The first of these history-making transactions involved 2019 World Series MVP, pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who re-signed with the Washington Nationals, inking a seven-year deal worth a cool $245 million.
The very next day, fellow hurler Gerrit Cole blew that deal out of the water with a barrage of his own, signing with the New York Yankees for a gift wrapped nine-year $324 million package. Then, before the ink had dried on Cole's record-breaking contract, Anthony Rendon cut a seven-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the tidy sum of $245 million. Remarkably, all this high finance took place within a 48-hour time frame.
I still can't believe it. Are there three athletes in any sport really worth a combined total of $714 million? That's a million dollars for every regular season home run hit by Babe Ruth.
Have you ever wondered why there is no salary cap in Major League Baseball, and why, when free agency was declared by the courts in 1976, didn't team owners negotiate one with the Player's Association? Obviously, no one could have foreseen the skyrocketing salaries of the new millennium, and the subsequent toll they would levy upon the average fan.
When I was a kid back in the 1960s, long before free agency, my friends and I would often go to Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs. For 50 cents we could sit in the bleachers and see Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Randy Hundley take their cuts in the hope of sending one our way.
When I went to Cubs games with my dad, we would get seats by the first base dugout for $3.50. If memory serves me correct, a hot dog cost a quarter and a soda was a dime. My dad would always have a beer, which cost around 50 cents. Well, that was then and this is now.
When my wife and I visit our son and daughter-in-law in Los Angeles, a trip to Dodger Stadium is always at the top of my to-do list. This September we took in a ballgame between the Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Our son purchased three tickets in the right-field bleachers adjacent to the Rays bullpen for about $40 each. Dodger dogs ran $7 per dog and a 24-ounce beer went for $15. Depending on size, a soda ranged between $3.50 and $5. You don't want to know what a seat by the dugout cost. At any rate, for a single game, we shelled out around $180, cheap by modern day ballpark standards.
The point is this. Free agency is a double-edged sword; it cuts both ways. What's good for the players is bad for the fans, and what's bad for the fans is bad for the game. When the average working man can't afford to take his family to a Major League Baseball game, something is terribly wrong. Do the math. Tickets, transportation, parking, concessions, souvenirs. It all adds up, the sum total of which is this; Major League Baseball needs a salary cap. Without one, all those empty seats at all those ballparks will just keep growing. Nothing screams as loud as the sound of silence.