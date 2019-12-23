BLOMBERG COLUMN: Time for baseball to adopt salary cap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I still can't believe it. Are there three athletes in any sport really worth a combined total of $714 million? That's a million dollars for every regular season home run hit by Babe Ruth.

Have you ever wondered why there is no salary cap in Major League Baseball, and why, when free agency was declared by the courts in 1976, didn't team owners negotiate one with the Player's Association? Obviously, no one could have foreseen the skyrocketing salaries of the new millennium, and the subsequent toll they would levy upon the average fan.

When I was a kid back in the 1960s, long before free agency, my friends and I would often go to Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs. For 50 cents we could sit in the bleachers and see Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Randy Hundley take their cuts in the hope of sending one our way.

When I went to Cubs games with my dad, we would get seats by the first base dugout for $3.50. If memory serves me correct, a hot dog cost a quarter and a soda was a dime. My dad would always have a beer, which cost around 50 cents. Well, that was then and this is now.