BLOMBERG COLUMN: Together, we're a tough team to beat

Donaldson also adds to a potent Twins lineup that established a new MLB home run record in 2019. Minnesota’s big boppers include Nelson Cruz (41 HRs), Max Kepler (36 HRs), Sano (34 HRs), Eddie Rosario (32 HRs), Garver (31 HRs), and Byron Buxton (30 HRs).

The addition of Maeda strengthens an already strong starting rotation. Jake Odorizzi (15-7), Jose Berrios (14-8), Kyle Gibson (13-7) and Michael Pineda (11-5), round out the big five.

Minnesota’s bullpen is equally strong led by closer Taylor Rogers (30 saves), Trevor May, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard.

The Twins outfield is perhaps one of the best in the game with Rosario in left, Buxton in center, and Kepler in right.

With an overwhelming offense, strong pitching and defense, I also look for Minnesota to repeat as division champions.

In next week’s column we’ll examine the revamped Chicago White Sox. Hopefully, by then, the virus will have begun to fade, and the worst of our trials will be over.