BLOMBERG COLUMN: Together, we're a tough team to beat

As the coronavirus continues its rampage, businesses everywhere have been forced to shut down, with a majority of the population shuttered indoors. Unfortunately for now, that is the new normal, as governments fight to contain the spread and doctors scramble to find a cure. The good news is, with all of us working together, we’re a tough team to beat.
Before the coronavirus struck, and put all our lives on hold, I had completed my annual preview of the National League Central Division, which features several clubs near and dear to area fans, including the St Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
There are however, two other clubs, who play in the American League, with an extensive local following. They are in fact the crown jewels of the American League Central Division; the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox.
In assessing the AL Central, the Twins will be another tough team to beat. Looking to reprise last year’s first-place finish, the Twins took a pair of gigantic steps toward that goal this past offseason by acquiring free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson (37 HRs, 94 RBI), and starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (10-8, 4.64 ERA).
Donaldson, a former MVP, anchors a young, talented infield consisting of shortstop Jorge Polanco, second baseman Luis Arraez, first baseman Miguel Sano and catcher Mitch Garver.
Donaldson also adds to a potent Twins lineup that established a new MLB home run record in 2019. Minnesota’s big boppers include Nelson Cruz (41 HRs), Max Kepler (36 HRs), Sano (34 HRs), Eddie Rosario (32 HRs), Garver (31 HRs), and Byron Buxton (30 HRs).
The addition of Maeda strengthens an already strong starting rotation. Jake Odorizzi (15-7), Jose Berrios (14-8), Kyle Gibson (13-7) and Michael Pineda (11-5), round out the big five.
Minnesota’s bullpen is equally strong led by closer Taylor Rogers (30 saves), Trevor May, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard.
The Twins outfield is perhaps one of the best in the game with Rosario in left, Buxton in center, and Kepler in right.
With an overwhelming offense, strong pitching and defense, I also look for Minnesota to repeat as division champions.
In next week’s column we’ll examine the revamped Chicago White Sox. Hopefully, by then, the virus will have begun to fade, and the worst of our trials will be over.
While we all must cope with the current state of affairs in regards to the coronavirus, we must not let fear get the best of us. In the United States Marine Corps there’s a saying; “Adapt and overcome.” For now, that’s precisely what we all must do. So while you’re stuck at home watching the news, do yourself a favor. Shut off the TV and get some fresh air. Even a simple walk around the block can do wonders. With the kids also at home, playing catch in the backyard isn’t such a bad idea either. Adapt and overcome.
Rest assured, a vaccination for the coronavirus will be forthcoming, and soon our way of life will slowly return. When it does, it will be through the efforts of an unbeatable team; doctors, nurses, health care workers, EMS, police, fire, National Guardsmen and the countless volunteers who daily put their lives on the line for us. Then there’s the grocery store workers, pharmacists, factory workers and truck drivers who move the goods and stock the shelves. To these good people and more, we owe everything. In the end, it’s the sum total of us all that will make the difference.
