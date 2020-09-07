BLOMBERG COLUMN: Tom Seaver was a legend on and off the field

Seaver immediately appealed the decision to MLB Commissioner William Eckert, while his father made plans to sue Major League Baseball. Looking to avoid an ugly court battle, MLB offered a compromise, with Seaver becoming the grand prize in the sport's first of its kind lottery.

It went something like this. Any team that wished to match the Braves offer would put their name into a hat, literally, and the club drawn during a special ceremony would own the rights to the future "Tom Terrific." That's how Tom Seaver became a member of the New York Mets. Believe it or not.

Upon signing with the Mets, Seaver was assigned to the club's Triple-A team in Jacksonville, Florida. Making a record 32 starts he compiled a 12-12 record while leading the International League with 188 strikeouts.

In 1967 after a strong spring training, Seaver made the Mets, showing in his very first season a glimpse of the glory to come. Posting a 16-13 record with a 2.56 ERA, Seaver notched National League Rookie of the Year honors, the first Met ever to do so.