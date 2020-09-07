BLOMBERG COLUMN: Tom Seaver was a legend on and off the field

The news hit like a fastball between the eyes. One of the true legends of professional baseball, Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, was dead at the age of 75. The cause of death was attributed to complications from Lewy Body Dementia combined with COVID-19. He leaves behind two daughters, four grandsons and his beloved wife of over 50 years, Nancy.
George Thomas Seaver was born on November 17, 1944, in Fresno, California. A rabid baseball fan from the start, young Seaver was the star pitcher of his local Little League, once throwing a perfect game in 1956.
As a high school athlete, Seaver starred in both baseball and basketball, winning All-City honors for both in his senior year of 1962.
Off to junior college to study dentistry, Seaver pitched Fresno to the conference championship, earning MVP honors while posting an impressive 11-2 won-loss record.
Awarded a scholarship to USC in 1964, Seaver spent the next two summers pitching for the College All-Stars in the Alaska League. It was then he was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but unable to come to terms regarding the amount of his signing bonus, Seaver elected to stay in school.
In 1966 Seaver was drafted once again, this time by the Atlanta Braves for a substantial sum of $51,500. A whole lot of money back then. However, Major League Baseball stepped in and voided the deal when it was discovered that the Braves had violated a long standing college rule regarding such matters.
Seaver immediately appealed the decision to MLB Commissioner William Eckert, while his father made plans to sue Major League Baseball. Looking to avoid an ugly court battle, MLB offered a compromise, with Seaver becoming the grand prize in the sport's first of its kind lottery.
It went something like this. Any team that wished to match the Braves offer would put their name into a hat, literally, and the club drawn during a special ceremony would own the rights to the future "Tom Terrific." That's how Tom Seaver became a member of the New York Mets. Believe it or not.
Upon signing with the Mets, Seaver was assigned to the club's Triple-A team in Jacksonville, Florida. Making a record 32 starts he compiled a 12-12 record while leading the International League with 188 strikeouts.
In 1967 after a strong spring training, Seaver made the Mets, showing in his very first season a glimpse of the glory to come. Posting a 16-13 record with a 2.56 ERA, Seaver notched National League Rookie of the Year honors, the first Met ever to do so.
There followed nothing but success. Seaver's best year came in 1969 when he hurled the Miracle Mets to a stunning World Series Championship, going 25-7 while winning the first of his three Cy Young Awards. By the time he hung up his spikes for good in the spring of 1987, Seaver had long ago signed off on his resume for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Over the course of Seaver's 20-year MLB career pitching for the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, he won 311 games, including 231 complete games along with a lifetime ERA of 2.86. In 1992, his first year of eligibility, George Thomas Seaver was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York by the highest voting percentage in history (at the time), 98.84%.
Seaver's Hall of Fame stats and numerous honors are matched only by the content of his character. A proud, determined man whose passion for the game was second only to that for his family, his true legend shines as bright off the field as it does on. I can safely say with complete confidence, as generations come and go we will never see his like again.
