BLOMBERG COLUMN: Too much technology coming to baseball

It makes no sense. In this imperfect world of our own making, we inexplicably seek perfection in a game. But in the convoluted world of Major League Baseball, perhaps it makes perfect sense after all.

The technological takeover of our national pastime began with instant replay, subsequent managerial challenges and various mystifying attempts by MLB to speed up the game. Nevermind that instant replay and managerial challenges have made the game slower than before. The powers that be won't be deterred in their quest by mere facts.

MLB's latest venture to "get it right," is yet another technological wonder, or is will it be a blunder? Coming to a ballpark near you in the very near future, MLB proudly presents the robo-call.

Anyone who has watched a big league game on television in the past few years is familiar with K-Zone, an electronic strike zone superimposed over the screen. Unlike its human counterpart, K-Zone never errs. Well lo and behold, K-Zone has a robotic cousin that may soon take its job.

Loosely known as Trackman, this most recent high tech toy of MLB's is a computerized device that incorporates doppler radar to track and read the pitch. If it could forecast the weather, it truly would be perfect.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}