BLOMBERG COLUMN: Too much technology coming to baseball

It makes no sense. In this imperfect world of our own making, we inexplicably seek perfection in a game. But in the convoluted world of Major League Baseball, perhaps it makes perfect sense after all.
The technological takeover of our national pastime began with instant replay, subsequent managerial challenges and various mystifying attempts by MLB to speed up the game. Nevermind that instant replay and managerial challenges have made the game slower than before. The powers that be won't be deterred in their quest by mere facts.
MLB's latest venture to "get it right," is yet another technological wonder, or is will it be a blunder? Coming to a ballpark near you in the very near future, MLB proudly presents the robo-call.
Anyone who has watched a big league game on television in the past few years is familiar with K-Zone, an electronic strike zone superimposed over the screen. Unlike its human counterpart, K-Zone never errs. Well lo and behold, K-Zone has a robotic cousin that may soon take its job.
Loosely known as Trackman, this most recent high tech toy of MLB's is a computerized device that incorporates doppler radar to track and read the pitch. If it could forecast the weather, it truly would be perfect.
Trackman functions as follows. With the unit in place and all systems go, calls are relayed to the home plate umpire through the use of an I-Phone and receiver worn in the umpire's ear. The actual unit will be secured above and behind home plate. That's great for a top view, but what about the sides? Without additional units at field level to the right and left of home plate, how can the system get an accurate read, for instance, of a pitch just above or below the strike zone?
Brushing those concerns aside, Trackman made its diamond debut last season when it was used to call balls and strikes in the Atlantic League All-Star Game. During the course of the contest, several glitches arose. On more than one occasion, a pitch that struck the ground and bounced through the zone was called a strike by Trackman. Another glitch concerned check swings. In both instances, the umpire was forced to come to the unit's rescue. Score one for humanity.
Oddly enough, according to the umpire's union, they are on board with MLB in the use of Trackman. But in the event that all the bugs associated with Trackman can't be squashed, MLB has an ace up its sleeve, a back-up system called Hawkeye, that is currently being used to monitor serves in tennis.
For now at least, MLB plans on using Trackman for the upcoming season as an experiment in the Florida State League. Assuming it meets with success, sources say Trackman could soon appear at the minor league level. If that happens, you can bet your I-Phones that its Major League debut won't be far behind.
If Trackman makes it to the Major Leagues, what do you suppose would be next? How about electronic sensors implanted in the bases and player's gloves so we can know to the millisecond the difference in time between the ball hitting the glove and the runner's foot striking the base? Just where do you suppose, all this technology will end?
For traditionalists like myself, this is way too much technology. Don't get me wrong, I'm all for getting the call right, only not at the expense of losing the human element of the game. Let the umps make the calls. Besides, for all those lovers of statistics, the numbers say they get the calls right over 99% of the time. What's more, the umps don't rust out in the rain.