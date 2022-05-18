BLOMBERG COLUMN: Tour around the majors through 40 games reveals few surprises

“If it wasn’t for bad luck,” as the old saying goes, “they’d have no luck at all”.

What are the odds that a team in Major League Baseball, using two pitchers in a combined no-hitter, would wind up on the losing end? For the 2022 Cincinnati Reds, it’s all in a day’s work.

On the road last week in Pittsburgh, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene tossed 7⅓ innings of no-hit ball. After issuing back to back 1-out walks, however, he was lifted for reliever Art Warren, who promptly walked the first batter he faced to fill the sacks. The next batter, former Milwaukee Brewer Ben Gamel, grounded into a force-out, plating the game’s first run. With two down Warren finally retired the side without further bleeding.

Trailing by a run in the top of the ninth the hard luck Reds went down in order. Despite throwing a combined no-hitter the Reds managed to lose 1-0 to the Pirates. As the “Ol’ Perfessor” Casey Stengel once quipped in regard to the youthful New York Mets of 1962, “They’ve shown me new ways to lose I never thought existed”.

For those historians of the grand old game this is the sixth time since 1901 that an MLB team has no-hit the opposition and lost. The last time it occured was 2008.

“You’re Killing Me Smalls”

In other news of note in MLB, Brewers fans may soon witness the 2022 debut of the organizations top pitching prospect, Ethan Small.

Tabbed by Milwaukee in the first round of the 2019 amateur draft, Small has been mowing them down in the minor leagues. Currently pitching for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, Small’s ERA is, as his name implies, small, a microscopic 1.95 in seven starts to be precise. His addition to an already solid Brewers starting rotation will further solidify perhaps the most dominant staff in all of baseball.

“And the Beat Goes On”

Just over a month into the 2022 MLB Campaign, the wheat is begining to seperate from the Chaff.

In the American League, as of this past Monday, the New York Yankees are on top in the Eastern Division, boasting the best record in the game at 25-9. The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins occupy the top spots in the AL West and Central Divisions, respectively.

Closer to home, in the National League the New York Mets have a comfortable five-game cushion in the Eastern Division with just a single game seperating the first place San Diego Padres, second place Los Angeles Dodgers, and third place San Francisco Giants in the volatile NL West.

Looking at the NL Central, “The beat goes on” as Sonny and Cher once sang.

Presently the Brewers are on top with a three-game edge over the St. Louis Cardinals. As expected the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are batting for third place with the hard luck Cincinnati Reds stuck in dead last. Both the team and its fan base deserve a better fate.

That’s all for now folks.