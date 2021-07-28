BLOMBERG COLUMN: Trade deadline helping heat up already tight pennant races

Moving to the National League, in the hotly contested Eastern Division, the front running New York Mets own a 3½ game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies, with the Atlanta Braves in third at 4 games back, and the Washington Nationals in striking distance at 7½ games back.

In the NL West, another division on fire, the Cinderella team of 2021, the San Francisco Giants, have a 3 game cushion over the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Breathing down the Dodgers necks are the talent laden San Diego Padres, 5½ games out of first place.

Which brings us to the hotbed of the NL Central. Of all the pre-season predictions from all the experts, no one envisioned this.

In the immortal words of Hall of Fame broadcaster Red Barber, the Milwaukee Brewers are “Sittin’ pretty in the cat-bird seat,” propped up by a comfortable 7 game cushion. In second, to the continued surprise of most everyone, are the Cincinnati Reds. The pre-season favorite St. Louis Cardinals are molting in third with the disheveled Chicago Cubs in fourth, 8 and 8½ games out, respectively.

As hot as the current divisional races are now, with the trade deadline coming up this Friday, they look to heat up even more. It’s all about buyers and sellers. If you’re in contention you’re a buyer. If not, you become a seller.