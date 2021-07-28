BLOMBERG COLUMN: Trade deadline helping heat up already tight pennant races

What a week for professional Sports in Wisconsin!
In basketball, the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA Championship in a thrilling six-game series over the Phoenix Suns.
In football, Green Bay Packers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as reports indicate that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the green and gold for the upcoming season
Meanwhile, in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers have solidified their position in first place in the National League Central Division as the second half of the 2021 campaign gets underway. In the eyes of many, they are now the odds on favorite to win the division crown.
As the MLB calendar flips over to August and with the trading deadline fast approaching, the heat has been turned up on the already heated pennant races. Looking at the American League race, entering Wednesday, in the Eastern Division the Boston Red Sox are clinging to a 2 game lead over the second place Tampa Bay Rays, with the fading New York Yankees in third, 9 games out.
Over in the AL West, the Houston Astros enjoy a 6 game spread over the Oakland Athletics, with the surprising Seattle Mariners just 7 games back. Meanwhile in the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox have a firm grip on the top rung of the division leading the Cleveland Indians by 9½ games, while the Detroit Tigers narrowly hang in third behind by a baker’s dozen.
Moving to the National League, in the hotly contested Eastern Division, the front running New York Mets own a 3½ game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies, with the Atlanta Braves in third at 4 games back, and the Washington Nationals in striking distance at 7½ games back.
In the NL West, another division on fire, the Cinderella team of 2021, the San Francisco Giants, have a 3 game cushion over the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Breathing down the Dodgers necks are the talent laden San Diego Padres, 5½ games out of first place.
Which brings us to the hotbed of the NL Central. Of all the pre-season predictions from all the experts, no one envisioned this.
In the immortal words of Hall of Fame broadcaster Red Barber, the Milwaukee Brewers are “Sittin’ pretty in the cat-bird seat,” propped up by a comfortable 7 game cushion. In second, to the continued surprise of most everyone, are the Cincinnati Reds. The pre-season favorite St. Louis Cardinals are molting in third with the disheveled Chicago Cubs in fourth, 8 and 8½ games out, respectively.
As hot as the current divisional races are now, with the trade deadline coming up this Friday, they look to heat up even more. It’s all about buyers and sellers. If you’re in contention you’re a buyer. If not, you become a seller.
With the Cubs on the decline, trades for upcoming free agents Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant could easily tip the scale for any contender, as could future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer.
The Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story would add a major bat to any lineup, while Jose Berrios and Josh Donaldson of the bottomed out Minnesota Twins are other top-end players that could get moved.
With the majority of the divisional races going down to the wire, teams in contention will be looking to add the one perfect piece to complete their championship puzzle.
But like any other venture, it’s a case of buyer beware.
At any rate, baseball fans hang onto your seats! The chase for the 2021 pennant is on!