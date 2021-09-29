BLOMBERG COLUMN: Trip to L.A. to visit family invites two days at Major League ballparks

For those of you unaware, for the past two weeks I've been out of town — way out of town.
On Sept. 14 my wife and I flew out to California to visit our son, daughter-in-law, and grandaughter in Los Angeles. Our grandaughter, Fiara, is 15 months old and she loves to run in the park, splash in the water, and play with grandpa. With every trip it gets harder to say good-bye to our little princess and her sweet, smiling face.
Our flights to and back from L..A. were both smooth and uneventful with clear, sunny skies and little if any turbulance. Nor was there any turbulance inside the aircraft. Unlike some flights reported by the media, there were no issues on ours when it came to wearing masks. As you may or may not know, due to surging levels of COVID-19 nationwide, masks are required in all US airports and aboard all domestic flights for everyone age 2 and above regardless of vaccination status. I'm pleased to report everyone we saw was compliant.
Throughout Los Angeles masks were required for all indoor venues and places people congregate, including my home away from home, Dodger Stadium.
Make no mistake. Every trip of ours to L.A. revolves around the schedule of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This trip, however, contained an added bonus. Not only were the Dodgers in town, but so were the Los Angeles Angels.
On Wednesday after a full day at the Santa Monica Beach, we took that old familiar ride to Dodger Stadium for L.A.'s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
For the Dodgers there was a lot hinging on this game. For one, Dodger pitcher and Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias was going for his 18th win. For another, a victory would give L.A. a sweep of its six-game homestand, while also deepening their cut into the San Francisco Giants' lead in the National League Western Division.
Urias certainly did his job, hurling five solid innings while surrendering a pair of unearned runs. In his cause he was supported by a sturdy bullpen and a clutch performance at the plate by a local Wisconsin boy.
With the bases loaded in the Dodgers second, Kenosha native Gavin Lux stroked an RBI single to give L.A. a 1-0 lead. Then with the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the fourth, Lux came through again, stroking a second RBI single to put L.A. back on top to stay, 3-2.
The Dodgers would tack on a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to eventually down the D-Backs 5-3.
In Game two of our double-header in L.A. we watched the Angels take on the Oakland Athletics on a Saturday at Angels Stadium.
It's been a tough year for Angels fans. With both Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon out of the line-up for most of the year, not to mention the disgraceful manner in which future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols was kicked to the curb, much of the club's offensive load has shifted to the shoulders of Shohei Ohtani — a load he has borne admirably.
For Saturday's contest Ohtani was the Angels DH. For each at-bat he recieved a standing ovation as fans, my wife included, whipped out their smart phones to record his every move. For his part, Ohtani came through, going 2-for-4 while scoring the Angels' lone run in a 3-1 loss to the A's.
There followed a postgame fireworks display, a Saturday night tradition at the ballpark. Then, all too soon, it was time to go.
Driving back through the twinkling lights of the city, with the sounds of the surf and the roaring crowd still ringing in my ears, I was reminded how with every trip it gets harder to say good-bye.