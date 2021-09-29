BLOMBERG COLUMN: Trip to L.A. to visit family invites two days at Major League ballparks

For those of you unaware, for the past two weeks I've been out of town — way out of town.

On Sept. 14 my wife and I flew out to California to visit our son, daughter-in-law, and grandaughter in Los Angeles. Our grandaughter, Fiara, is 15 months old and she loves to run in the park, splash in the water, and play with grandpa. With every trip it gets harder to say good-bye to our little princess and her sweet, smiling face.

Our flights to and back from L..A. were both smooth and uneventful with clear, sunny skies and little if any turbulance. Nor was there any turbulance inside the aircraft. Unlike some flights reported by the media, there were no issues on ours when it came to wearing masks. As you may or may not know, due to surging levels of COVID-19 nationwide, masks are required in all US airports and aboard all domestic flights for everyone age 2 and above regardless of vaccination status. I'm pleased to report everyone we saw was compliant.

Throughout Los Angeles masks were required for all indoor venues and places people congregate, including my home away from home, Dodger Stadium.

Make no mistake. Every trip of ours to L.A. revolves around the schedule of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This trip, however, contained an added bonus. Not only were the Dodgers in town, but so were the Los Angeles Angels.