BLOMBERG COLUMN: Virus wrecking havoc on baseball season

As if things weren't bad enough in Major League Baseball, with the coronavirus racing around the bases coast to coast, last week they got even worse.
As earlier reported, just five days into the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season, several members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the virus. This resulted in intensive testing for both the Marlins, and their opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies. Also, the Phillies ballpark was closed for disinfecting while their upcoming series with the New York Yankees was postponed, as was the Marlins home opening series versus the Baltimore Orioles. By taking these precautions, Major League Baseball hoped to contain the spread of the virus. But unfortunately, it was already too late.
Right off the bat four teams were sent to the showers by the invasive virus, and the entire schedule was disrupted. Then things got worse. At last count 17 members of the Marlins had tested positive, resulting in a week's worth of games being postponed. At the beginning of the week, the club had played only three games. The Phillies finally returned to action on Monday and played just their fourth game of the season. Bear in mind, baseball's regular season schedule calls for 60 games in 66 days.
The Marlins, who were scheduled to finally return to action on Tuesday night, were scrambling to field a competitive team, dipping deep into their pool of 30 reserve players while claiming others off waivers. The question is, once they resume play, how competitive will they really be? Remember, these are the Marlins, not the Yankees.
Not too surprisingly, the Marlins aren't the only team in this predicament. Last Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals became the latest club to be benched by the virus.
On Friday, the Cardinals were scheduled to face the Milwaukee Brewers in what would have been the Crew's home opener. Instead, the Red Birds were grounded in their hotel as two members tested positive.
Before the ink was dry on that story, the numbers continued to grow. On Tuesday, it was announced that seven players and six staff members with the Cardinals had tested positive. Not only was the Cardinals' three-game series with Milwaukee canceled, but also this week's four-game set with the Detroit Tigers. How competitive do you think the Cardinals will be when they resume play, and how will that affect the competitive balance of the National League Central Division?
In light of these events, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star center-fielder Lorenzo Cain and New York Mets All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes made the decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season. While Cain's reason for opting out centered around health and safety concerns for his family, Cespedes's reasoning may have had less to do with the virus and more to do with his growing frustration with the Mets. Another player out for the season is Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, whose battle with COVID-19 has led to the inflamation of his heart. Last season Rodriguez went 19-6 for the Red Sox.
As for Milwaukee's home opener, that would take place on Monday evening with the Brewers dropping a 6-4 decision to the Chicago White Sox.
With a grand total of 31 games canceled last week due to the coronavirus, MLB introduced a cut down version of the traditional doubleheader in order to attempt to make up the growing list of postponements. Like the youth leagues, doubleheaders will consist of two seven-inning games, with a short break in between. Heaven help us all if they should go extra innings.
While it's certainly not the best of times for our country, or its national pastime, for now all we can do is make the best of it. Amidst a global pandemic, What else can we do?
