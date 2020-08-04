BLOMBERG COLUMN: Virus wrecking havoc on baseball season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As if things weren't bad enough in Major League Baseball, with the coronavirus racing around the bases coast to coast, last week they got even worse.

As earlier reported, just five days into the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season, several members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the virus. This resulted in intensive testing for both the Marlins, and their opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies. Also, the Phillies ballpark was closed for disinfecting while their upcoming series with the New York Yankees was postponed, as was the Marlins home opening series versus the Baltimore Orioles. By taking these precautions, Major League Baseball hoped to contain the spread of the virus. But unfortunately, it was already too late.

Right off the bat four teams were sent to the showers by the invasive virus, and the entire schedule was disrupted. Then things got worse. At last count 17 members of the Marlins had tested positive, resulting in a week's worth of games being postponed. At the beginning of the week, the club had played only three games. The Phillies finally returned to action on Monday and played just their fourth game of the season. Bear in mind, baseball's regular season schedule calls for 60 games in 66 days.