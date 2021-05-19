BLOMBERG COLUMN: Weekly column provides food for thought

Every Monday, my wife asks me the same question, "So what are you going to write about this week?" Every time she asks, my answer is the same: "I don't know."
At any given time I have about six possible subjects circulating throughout my cerebrum. Eventually one of them settles out, and that becomes my weekly column. Now here's some food for thought for today's column.
This week I could have written about the huge turnout for the trading card show last weekend at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells — over 300 tables fully stocked with trading cards and memorabilia of all kinds.
In conjunction with the trading card show, I could have written about the attempted armed robbery of a customer at a Milwaukee-area Target. Taking place in the store's parking lot, the would-be thieves didn't want the victim's wallet or his car. Instead, they were after the bag of trading cards he had just purchased. Because of this and other instances of abuse directed at Target employees, the chain suspended over-the-counter sales as of May 14, for an indefinite period. Trading cards will still be available online.
Another possible subject for this week's column could have dealt with the incredibly insensitive treatment of future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols by his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols was shown the door in less than angelic fashion, and officially given his outright release last Thursday. There is, however, a silver lining to this dark cloud.
After clearing waivers on Thursday, Pujols became a free agent. That means, for the league minimum salary of $570,000, any club could claim him. Well, on Saturday, one club did.
In a press release, the Los Angeles Dodgers proudly announced that they had come to terms with the slugging first baseman.
As much as one LA team loves sticking it to another, this stickler of a deal came with an added jab. While the Dodgers only have to pay Pujols $570,000, the Angels are on the hook for the remainder of his contract; 30 million big ones.
Pujols was in the final year of his 10-year $240 million contract with the 'Halos.' Instead of allowing him to finish out his career as an Angel, they must now pay $30 million so he can play for the Dodgers. In LA, this is known as poetic justice.
Another column to be considered deals with the "breakthrough cases" in Major League Baseball.
When a fully vaccinated individual contracts the disease for which they were vaccinated for, it's called a breakthrough case. Often thought of as a rarity, over 7,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have so far been reported in the United States, including many in the MLB ranks.
Last Friday, the New York Yankees announced that nine members of the organization, including shortstop Gleyber Torres, tested positive for COVID-19 in spite of the fact that all were fully vaccinated. For Torres, this is the second time he has contracted the coronavirus.
If this isn't a red flag for the rest of us, it should be. Even though the country is easing restrictions, people are still getting sick and dying. With over a half dozen variants of the coronavirus on the loose, we must remain vigilant. By no means are we out of the woods.
Enough food for thought. Now it's time for me to get busy on my column.