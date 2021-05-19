BLOMBERG COLUMN: Weekly column provides food for thought

After clearing waivers on Thursday, Pujols became a free agent. That means, for the league minimum salary of $570,000, any club could claim him. Well, on Saturday, one club did.

In a press release, the Los Angeles Dodgers proudly announced that they had come to terms with the slugging first baseman.

As much as one LA team loves sticking it to another, this stickler of a deal came with an added jab. While the Dodgers only have to pay Pujols $570,000, the Angels are on the hook for the remainder of his contract; 30 million big ones.

Pujols was in the final year of his 10-year $240 million contract with the 'Halos.' Instead of allowing him to finish out his career as an Angel, they must now pay $30 million so he can play for the Dodgers. In LA, this is known as poetic justice.

