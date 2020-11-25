BLOMBERG COLUMN: 'Whitey' Ford rose from rookie to 'Chairman of the Board'

With Major League Baseball’s hot stove league running low on fuel for the fire, sportscasters and commentators have been left to speculate on “possible” free agent deals and trades. Meanwhile, simmering on the back burner, fans are still trying to come to grips with the rapid-fire loss of five of the game’s all-time greats: Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford and Joe Morgan.

To recap, prior to the start of MLB’s 2020 postseason, I penned a column memorializing the careers of Seaver and Brock. But before the ink had dried, news broke on Oct. 2 of the death of legendary hurler Bob Gibson. Then, with the stunning news of Whitey Ford’s passing on Oct. 8, followed by Joe Morgan’s demise just three days later, the baseball world stopped turning on its axis.

When I talk with a young ballplayer today about the stars of yesteryear, it bothers me if they have no inkling about them. Not long ago, I was stuck in line at an area Walmart talking baseball with a high school pitcher when I mentioned the name of Whitey Ford.

I was met with a blank stare and the reply, “never heard of him.” Well that just made my day as you can imagine.

Beneath my mask, my jaw dropped. Young man, this column I dedicate to you.