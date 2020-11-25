BLOMBERG COLUMN: 'Whitey' Ford rose from rookie to 'Chairman of the Board'

With Major League Baseball’s hot stove league running low on fuel for the fire, sportscasters and commentators have been left to speculate on “possible” free agent deals and trades. Meanwhile, simmering on the back burner, fans are still trying to come to grips with the rapid-fire loss of five of the game’s all-time greats: Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford and Joe Morgan.
To recap, prior to the start of MLB’s 2020 postseason, I penned a column memorializing the careers of Seaver and Brock. But before the ink had dried, news broke on Oct. 2 of the death of legendary hurler Bob Gibson. Then, with the stunning news of Whitey Ford’s passing on Oct. 8, followed by Joe Morgan’s demise just three days later, the baseball world stopped turning on its axis.
When I talk with a young ballplayer today about the stars of yesteryear, it bothers me if they have no inkling about them. Not long ago, I was stuck in line at an area Walmart talking baseball with a high school pitcher when I mentioned the name of Whitey Ford.
I was met with a blank stare and the reply, “never heard of him.” Well that just made my day as you can imagine.
Beneath my mask, my jaw dropped. Young man, this column I dedicate to you.
Like the late great novelist Horatio Alger might have written, this is a tale of how a rookie rose from humble beginnings to become “The Chairman of the Board” of Major League Baseball’s most elite corporation.
Breaking in as a pitcher with the New York Yankees in 1950, Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford went 9-1, hurling seven complete games in 20 starts while compiling a 2.81 earned run average.
A career Yankee, when Ford bowed out in 1967 after 16 MLB seasons, his win/loss record stood at 236-106 with 156 complete games and a lifetime ERA of 2.75. Along the way Ford logged 3,170.1 innings in which he struck out 1,956 batters.
His best year came in 1961 when he went 25-4 to win the American League Cy Young Award.
Then there was the postseason.
Once upon a time in Major League Baseball, the postseason consisted solely of the World Series, and during the 1950s and into the 60s, there was no better postseason pitcher than Whitey Ford.
Ford set the standard all playoff pitchers are measured by: 22 World Series starts, 10 wins, 94 strikeouts and 146 innings, including 33.2 consecutive scoreless frames. One can only imagine his numbers had he pitched in a wild card, division or league championship series.
Of all the great Yankees pitchers, and there were many, none outshined Ford. An eight-time all-star with multiple World Series championships, Ford was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with teammate Mickey Mantle, in 1974, the same year his uniform number (16) was retired.
His career total of 236 wins remains a franchise record.
He was called “Whitey” because of his platinum blonde hair. Early in his career, he was dubbed “The Chairman of the Board” by the sportswriters of the day because of his businesslike approach to the game and his commanding presence on the mound.
Friends and teammates affectionately referred to him as “Slick,” but whatever name you choose to call him by, Edward Charles Ford was all class.
A Yankee to the very end, Ford died watching his beloved pinstripers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS. He was 92 years old.
