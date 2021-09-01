BLOMBERG COLUMN: Williamsport crowns a champion

Ohio pounced on Michigan’s ace, loading the bases with one out in the first inning. But in an act worthy of the Great Houdini, Van Belle managed to escape without surrendering a single run. This was the first of several scoring opportunities Ohio failed to capitalize on.

Having survived a potent threat, Michigan got the sticks going in the bottom of the first, plating three runs to grab an early 3-0 lead. It was all the scoring they needed.

Ohio got on the board in the top of the second, courtesy of a leadoff triple followed by an RBI single. But just when Ohio’s offense appeared ready for flight, it was grounded by Van Belle, who retired the next three batters, two of which went down looking at strike three.

Ohio continued to launch scoring threats, once again filling the bases in the top of the third with nobody out. But, once again, Michigan’s ace played his Houdini card, striking out the next two batters looking. Then, with one strike on the man at the plate, the unthinkable happened.

As Van Belle hurled a second strike, the Ohio runner on third thought it was strike three, retiring the side, so he stepped off the base and headed to the dugout. Before he realized what had happened, Michigan’s catcher alertly fired to third for the final out of the inning.