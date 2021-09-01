BLOMBERG COLUMN: Williamsport crowns a champion

After surfing past Hawaii to capture the 2021 Hank Aaron Championship of the Little League World Series, the boys from Taylor, Mich., set their sights on the team from Hamilton, Ohio, winner of the Tom Seaver Championship, in a single game for the LLWS championship.
In a tournament defined by rain delays and COVID-19 health and safety measures, Sunday’s showdown went off without a hitch. Beneath the golden sun of Williamsport, Penn., it was a picture perfect day for baseball.
The two teams that met in Sunday afternoon’s championship game were already well acquainted with each other. Both Michigan and Ohio emerged from the Great Lakes Regional. Normally, only one of them, the first-place finisher, would advance to World Series play. But lacking international competition this year due to COVID-19, both the first- and second-place teams from each United States regional moved on to Williamsport.
In case you’re wondering, this year’s Great Lakes Regional was won by Michigan by a final of 9-1. As for past World Series experience, Michigan’s last title came in 1959, while Ohio has yet to win it all. Ohio’s last World Series appearance came in 2010. However, this year marks their first trip to the championship game.
Broadcast live on ABC at 1:00 p.m. CST, Michigan took the field at Williamsport as Ohio stood ready for its first cuts. On the mound, Michigan threw its ace, Ethan Van Belle. His counterpart from Ohio was Chance Retherford.
Ohio pounced on Michigan’s ace, loading the bases with one out in the first inning. But in an act worthy of the Great Houdini, Van Belle managed to escape without surrendering a single run. This was the first of several scoring opportunities Ohio failed to capitalize on.
Having survived a potent threat, Michigan got the sticks going in the bottom of the first, plating three runs to grab an early 3-0 lead. It was all the scoring they needed.
Ohio got on the board in the top of the second, courtesy of a leadoff triple followed by an RBI single. But just when Ohio’s offense appeared ready for flight, it was grounded by Van Belle, who retired the next three batters, two of which went down looking at strike three.
Ohio continued to launch scoring threats, once again filling the bases in the top of the third with nobody out. But, once again, Michigan’s ace played his Houdini card, striking out the next two batters looking. Then, with one strike on the man at the plate, the unthinkable happened.
As Van Belle hurled a second strike, the Ohio runner on third thought it was strike three, retiring the side, so he stepped off the base and headed to the dugout. Before he realized what had happened, Michigan’s catcher alertly fired to third for the final out of the inning.
The contest remained scoreless up to the bottom of the fifth, when Michigan tacked on a pair of runs to take command at 5-1.
In its last at-bat, Ohio loaded the bases one more time with one out. But they were stymied again, scratching out a lone run in a 5-2 loss to Michigan.
This was a game of opportunities. All totaled, Ohio went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Additionally, they stranded 11 baserunners over the course of multiple scoring opportunities. Michigan, on the other hand, made the most of their scoring opportunities, while also playing error-free defense. So congratulations to the boys of Taylor, Mich., on a much deserved World Series title. For Ohio, I’m afraid it’s “wait ‘til next year.”