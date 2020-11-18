BLOMBERG COLUMN: Women making waves in MLB in 2020

Developing into one of the league's premier pitchers, Weiss would go on to outduel many future big league hurlers. But because of her gender, even though she had the stuff to compete with the big boys, Weiss was never given the opportunity to pitch professionally.

While many students of the game may be unfamiliar with Weiss, even the casual fan is aware of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, thanks to the movie "A League of Their Own". This World War II era league was formed by chewing gum magnate and owner of the Chicago Cubs, Phillip K. Wrigley, in order to compensate for the loss of ballplayers (and revenue) due to the war effort.

At the time some 40,000 women played semi-pro fast pitch softball across the United States. The best of these were signed and shipped to Chicago for try-outs at Wrigley Field. From this group 10 teams were drafted, all of which were based in the Midwest.

Much to the joy of Wrigley and the other club owners, the turnstiles soon clicked and the money began to flow. However, with the end of the war, the Major Leaguers who had been serving their country came back home and the AAGPBL was regretably abandoned.