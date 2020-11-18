BLOMBERG COLUMN: Women making waves in MLB in 2020

This past friday Major League Baseball fans worldwide welcomed the news that after 30-plus years of service, Kim NG (pronounced Ang) an Asian-American woman, was named general manager of the Miami Marlins. At age 51 she is the highest ranking woman in professional baseball.
Beginning her MLB career as an intern, NG spent 21 years in various front office positions with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers. For the past 9 years she has served as MLB's Senior Vice President.
During her tenure with the Yankees, NG met and got to know current Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. But if you think that her connection to Jeter is all that landed her the new job, you're way off base. In a recent interview NG stated, "When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals."
It took over 30 years of hard work and multiple barriers to overcome in order for NG to achieve her goal. For the many women, past and present, who have loved the game with heart and soul, her achievement is also theirs. To say its been a long time coming is a considerable understatement.
The history of women in organized baseball is as long as the history of the game itself. Take, for instance, the case of Alta Weiss, one of many women to play the game.
Born in Ragersville, Ohio, in 1891, Weiss began pitching for local men's teams at the age of 14. By 1907, as a 16-year old she was pitching semi-pro ball with the Vermilion (Ohio) Independents. In her very first start, Weiss hurled 5 innings, surrendering 1 run on 4 hits.
Developing into one of the league's premier pitchers, Weiss would go on to outduel many future big league hurlers. But because of her gender, even though she had the stuff to compete with the big boys, Weiss was never given the opportunity to pitch professionally.
While many students of the game may be unfamiliar with Weiss, even the casual fan is aware of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, thanks to the movie "A League of Their Own". This World War II era league was formed by chewing gum magnate and owner of the Chicago Cubs, Phillip K. Wrigley, in order to compensate for the loss of ballplayers (and revenue) due to the war effort.
At the time some 40,000 women played semi-pro fast pitch softball across the United States. The best of these were signed and shipped to Chicago for try-outs at Wrigley Field. From this group 10 teams were drafted, all of which were based in the Midwest.
Much to the joy of Wrigley and the other club owners, the turnstiles soon clicked and the money began to flow. However, with the end of the war, the Major Leaguers who had been serving their country came back home and the AAGPBL was regretably abandoned.
It should be noted, NG's history-making news was not the only history maker for women in MLB this year. On July 21 when the pandemic shortened regular season finally opened, a young lady named Alyssa Nakken went to the first base coaches box for the San Francisco Giants. An organizational Veteran, at age 30 Nakken became the first female coach in Major League Baseball.
With these firsts in the book, the hope of fans, male and female alike, is that more will follow. The first woman to play in the Major Leagues? Did I mention it's a long time coming?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!