As the 2019 youth baseball season draws to a close, all eyes are on Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, and Shelby, North Carolina, site of the American Legion World Series.
For the Little League and American Legion champions, reaching Williamsport or Shelby is basically the equivalent of a college baseball team punching its ticket to Omaha, Nebraska, the traditional home of the NCAA College Baseball World Series.
As in the collegiate ranks, both Little League and American Legion teams must pass a series of tests, beginning with local regional and state tournaments, followed by national regional competition. But while the youth leagues travel a similar road to World Series play, striking differences exist along the way.
The biggest difference between the two leagues concerns the postseason rosters. In Little League, each team competing for a spot in Williamsport is comprised of all-stars who are the top talent from that particular league. On the other hand, in American Legion Baseball, the postseason roster is exactly the same as that of the regular season.
Another difference involves the World Series format.
In the Little League World Series, two pools of eight teams each -- 16 teams total -- compete in a double elimination format. One pool consists of eight USA national regional champions, while the other is made up of eight international champions. During the course of play, both a U.S. and international champ will emerge. Then in the series finale, these two champions will meet in a single contest to decide the World Series championship.
In American Legion Baseball, a total of eight teams -- all from the United States -- square off for the right to be crowned champion. Like pool play in Little League, there are two divisions (Stars and Stripes), of four teams each, who battle for a spot in the championship game. Again, like Little League, it's a single winner-take-all contest.
As in years past, there are so many touching storylines coming out of World Series play. One of this year's best comes out of the Little League World Series, involving 12 year-old Maddy Freckling, who pitches and plays second base for Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
As I watched her play in the early rounds, Maddy, known as "Mad Dog," put me in mind of former Wisconsin Dells Little Leaguer Heather Baysinger, who also pitched and played second base.
With identical builds and long blonde hair, both Maddy and Heather were all business on the field. On the mound especially, they were just as talented as they were confident.
Cool under pressure, Maddy and her teammates squeaked by Kentucky, 2-1 in the opening round. Unfortunately they would fall in two subsequent rounds, their season ending with a 10-0 mercy rule loss to Louisiana.
Meanwhile, over in Shelby, Louisiana's fortunes fared significantly less as they were eliminated from the American Legion World Series by North Dakota, 11-4, on Monday night. By virtue of their win, North Dakota secured a spot in the championship game. Also clinching a berth was Idaho, who knocked off Illinois early Tuesday morning in an electrifying, extra-inning, 4-3 victory. With the win, Idaho remained the only undefeated team in tournament play.
As for the Little League World Series, both spots are still open. Scheduled for Sunday, right now Japan looks invincible in the International Bracket, while several U.S. squads remain close in the hunt.
In youth baseball, as you know, anything can happen. Even though the World Series and the season is rapidly winding down, there's still a lot of baseball to be played.
