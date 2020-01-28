BLOMBERG COLUMN:

This past week, sports fans and people in general, both locally and nationally, were shaken to their cores by the sudden passing of a pair of legends.
On Jan. 16, one of the true pillars of Wisconsin Dells unexpectedly passed away. All who knew, or knew of John Van Wie, were simply stunned by his untimely passing. Then on Sunday, more shock and disbelief as a second seismic event shook not only Wisconsin Dells, but towns and cities worldwide.
En route by helicopter from his home in Los Angeles to his daughter's basketball tournament, NBA legend and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant lost his life along with his daughter's and the lives of seven others when their chopper crashed into the side of a mountain near the town of Calabasas. A global legend for generations of fans, Bryant's tragic death at the age of 41 is especially hard to bear.
In their own unique ways, both Bryant and Van Wie have had huge impacts upon their respective worlds. Bryant's accomplishments are well known and documented; A 20-year NBA career, 18 All-Star games, league MVP in 2008, four-time All-Star MVP, and two-time NBA Finals MVP. As a member of team USA, Bryant rocked the world, earning Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Upon his retirement in 2016, he ranked third on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 points.
While Van Wie may not have rocked the world with his deeds, he most certainly rocked the twin communities of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton. This was his arena, with friends and family his dream team.
"Big John" as he liked to be called, was born and raised in Wisconsin Dells. As a youth he competed in the local sports programs and was a gifted multi-sport athlete in high school. For all his athletic accomplishments and contributions, Van Wie would later be enshrined in the Wisconsin Dells High School Hall of Fame.
After graduating from high school, John married Joanne Amend in July of 1967. There followed a tour of duty in Vietnam, an experience that would have a profound impact upon him for the rest of his life. Once discharged from the military, Van Wie returned home, embarking on what would be a lifelong journey of devotion to God, familyvand community.
Many locals know John from his days at Dells Lumber, which he owned and operated. Others know him from his ceaseless devotion to St Cecilia Catholic Church. A life member of the parish, he served in many capacities, including 35 years as a catechist, and 14 years as an usher. Over the years he has chaired numerous charities such as Easter Seals and the Greg Van Wie Foundation. Additionally, John served as Commander of the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187, and was actively involved with the Dells Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 9387. For all this and more, John was our very own MVP.
My fondest memories of Big John revolve around American Legion Baseball. He would make every home game he could, and on occasion join us on the road. Mostly I remember his broad smile and booming voice as he greeted me after a ballgame. "Well, we got 'em coach" he would say with a congratulatory slap on the back, or "we'll get 'em next time coach," in the event of a loss. All our losses and all those to come will never come close to equaling the loss of Big John.
As the city of Los Angeles and the basketball world mourns the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, residents of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton join them in double mourning as the passage of legends tears at us all. But though torn apart, we take comfort in the fact that somehow we are drawn together. Peace be with you Big John. We miss you buddy.