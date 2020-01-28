BLOMBERG COLUMN:

"Big John" as he liked to be called, was born and raised in Wisconsin Dells. As a youth he competed in the local sports programs and was a gifted multi-sport athlete in high school. For all his athletic accomplishments and contributions, Van Wie would later be enshrined in the Wisconsin Dells High School Hall of Fame.

After graduating from high school, John married Joanne Amend in July of 1967. There followed a tour of duty in Vietnam, an experience that would have a profound impact upon him for the rest of his life. Once discharged from the military, Van Wie returned home, embarking on what would be a lifelong journey of devotion to God, familyvand community.

Many locals know John from his days at Dells Lumber, which he owned and operated. Others know him from his ceaseless devotion to St Cecilia Catholic Church. A life member of the parish, he served in many capacities, including 35 years as a catechist, and 14 years as an usher. Over the years he has chaired numerous charities such as Easter Seals and the Greg Van Wie Foundation. Additionally, John served as Commander of the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187, and was actively involved with the Dells Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 9387. For all this and more, John was our very own MVP.