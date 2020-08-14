BNR WIAA - 8.15

“As we have said all along, if we are able to do state championships, we are very eager and willing and would be happy to do that,” Anderson said. “I think the reality of this year is that we better get a little bit further along and a little bit closer to the end of any given season and then make that determination for planning purposes — `Here is what it’s going to look like.’ ’’

Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall remain Thursday for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.

Football, permitted to start games Sept. 23-26, would have seven weeks of regular season, with two weeks of a culminating event. The alternative spring season would allow for seven weeks of football.

Health and safety protocols remain local issues determined by counties and school districts. Further guidance from the state’s Department of Health Services in three separate documents could come next week, said Mike Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction deputy state superintendent.