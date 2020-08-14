BNR WIAA - 8.15

MADISON — The WIAA will forge ahead with its plans to have sports in the state this fall.
And for schools that cannot play this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative spring season for fall sports was examined and approved during the 2-hour, 43-minute WIAA Board of Control meeting Friday morning.
Six options were presented by the WIAA executive staff to the Board of Control and outlined by assistant director Stephanie Hauser.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson and the executive staff recommended an alternative fall option that maintained fall sports, but also provided schools that cannot play fall sports the option to move those sports to the spring.
That was approved by an 11-0 vote by the Board of Control.
That will give the WIAA four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year — the delayed fall season, which will have permit practices to begin for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country Monday and practices for football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball to start Sept. 7; the winter season; the alternative spring season; and the traditional spring season. Girls golf is the first sport scheduled to start competitions – next Thursday.
That alternative spring season was important for the Madison-area schools — including many in the Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference — that plan to start the school year with virtual learning models and will not be permitted to compete in athletics during that time period. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker on Friday announced fall sports would move to spring, meaning all 10 Big Eight schools plan to do that.
Friday’s Board of Control meeting wound up creating numerous one-year changes, which had the intent to “create every possible opportunity for kids to play,” Anderson said.
That followed the board’s action at its July 23 special business meeting, when it voted to have fall sports, but to delay the season’s start, and to work on a proposed alternative spring season.
Based on Friday’s decision, the 2020-21 WIAA calendar will be amended drastically.
Dates for practice, competition and any state tournaments (or so-called culminating events) will be changed for the winter and spring sports, meaning there will be new starting and ending dates.
Winter sports are expected to be shortened by about three weeks and the amended traditional spring season will be about two weeks shorter, with the final events being in late June (likely June 28).
It also was decided for scheduling purposes that a school must declare by Sept. 1 whether it will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or participate in a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season.
Decisions about state tournaments or culminating events for a particular sport will be made about 30 days prior to the end of the season, with determinations, in some sports, needed to be made about venues. The winter and traditional spring seasons would allow for tournaments.
“As we have said all along, if we are able to do state championships, we are very eager and willing and would be happy to do that,” Anderson said. “I think the reality of this year is that we better get a little bit further along and a little bit closer to the end of any given season and then make that determination for planning purposes — `Here is what it’s going to look like.’ ’’
Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall remain Thursday for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.
Football, permitted to start games Sept. 23-26, would have seven weeks of regular season, with two weeks of a culminating event. The alternative spring season would allow for seven weeks of football.
Health and safety protocols remain local issues determined by counties and school districts. Further guidance from the state’s Department of Health Services in three separate documents could come next week, said Mike Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction deputy state superintendent.
Dr. Tim McGuine of the WIAA sports medical advistory committee told the Board of Control reasons why it was important for student-athletes’ well-being that prep athletics are conducted. The Board of Control approved a return to fall sports considerations list established by the WIAA sports medical advisory committee and staff, which addresses such items as practices, events and student-athlete illnesses.
Anderson said the WIAA will remain flexible, depending on COVID-19 developments.
“I don’t view anything as being set in concrete or stone right now,” Anderson said.
Several temporary, one-year accommodations due to COVID-19 concerns that would provide scheduling relief to schools and provide competition opportunities for student-athletes were discussed and approved.
That included relaxing conference rules (with league permission) to achieve scheduling relief.
“We want schools to be able to schedule where and when they can, every chance they get,” Anderson said.
