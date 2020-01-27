Cascade Mountain Junior Race Ski Team hosting Sarah Holm Memorial Race

The Cascade Mountain Junior Race Ski Team is hosting a Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association event this weekend. About 500 junior racers between 6 and 18 years old will gather at Cascade Mountain in Portage for giant slalom races on Saturday and slalom races on Sunday.

The Sarah Holm Memorial Race is named after Baraboo native Sarah Holm, who raced for 12 years on the Cascade Jr. team and continued her skiing career on the US Paralympic team before her life was tragically ended in a 2016 car accident.

Boys and girls between the ages of 6-11 will compete on the run called Ptarmigan on both days, while the 12-20 age groups will be on the North Wall.

The Cascade Jr. Race team consists of 115 racers from all over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Their first race of the season took place at Chestnut Mountain in Galena, Ill., where they took first out of nine midwestern teams on Saturday, then placed second on Sunday.