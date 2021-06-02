BASEBALL: Baraboo alum Ginther earns first-team All-WIAC honors

Baraboo High School alum Tom Ginther earned first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors in his first season at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The North Dakota State transfer compiled a 2-6 record and a 4.47 ERA in nine starts this season, tallying 60 strikeouts while allowing 48 hits, 40 runs, 27 earned runs and 37 walks in 54 1/3 innings. Ginther had a 2-4 record and 3.20 ERA in seven starts.

The 2017 graduate of Baraboo won UW-Eau Claire’s first game since it disbanded in 1995 when he threw a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Finlandia (Mich.) on April 16.

Eau Claire went 5-33 overall this spring, including 5-23 in WIAC play to place seventh in the eight-team league, finishing ahead of Finlandia (0-37, 0-28 WIAC).

Ginther was the lone Blugold to earn All-WIAC honors. Freshman infielder Chase Yaeger, of Black River Falls, made the All-Sportsmanship Team.

UW-Platteville’s Jonathan Kelso was named the WIAC Position Player of the Year, Whitewater’s Matt O’Sullivan the Pitcher of the Year, La Crosse’s Mac Born the Newcomer of the Year, Stevens Point’s Nat Richter the Coach of the Year, and La Crosse’s Brennan Schmitt the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete.