BASEBALL: Baraboo alum Ginther helps UW-Eau Claire top No. 3 Whitewater

Tom Ginther pitched the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team to its first win over a ranked opponent in at least 26 years.

The 2017 graduate of Baraboo High School took down UW-Whitewater on May 12, pitching the Blugolds to an 11-1 home win over D3baseball.com's third-ranked team.

Ginther allowed just two hits, four walks and one earned run in a seven-inning complete game that improved his record to 2-6 this season. Chase Yaeger went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Blugolds, while Otto Treichel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

The win kicked off a stretch of four straight games between the WIAC rivals. Whitewater (34-5, 24-4 WIAC) got the best of Eau Claire in the final three, including a 14-4 win in Saturday's regular-season finale.

Ginther is in his first year at Eau Claire after transferring from North Dakota State in the offseason. The Rock Springs native also recorded Eau Claire's first win since the program returned this year after disbanding in 1995. He threw a complete game in a 2-0 win over Finlandia on April 16.

The Blugolds finished the regular season with a 5-33 record, including 5-23 in the WIAC. Ginther has a 4.47 ERA in 54.1 innings pitched.

Ginther started for four years at Baraboo High School, including leading the Thunderbirds to their first Badger North Conference title since 2006 during a 2017 season in which he was named a second-team all-state utility player by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. Ginther compiled an 8-2 record as a senior in 2017, posting a 2.29 ERA while batting .398.