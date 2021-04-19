BASEBALL: Baraboo alum Ginther throws shutout for first win at UW-Eau Claire

Tom Ginther pitched the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire baseball team to its first win of the season on Friday.

The Blugolds have already brought the win tally up to four, claiming four straight after starting the year 0-14. The turnaround started with Ginther on the mound Friday night. The 2017 graduate of Baraboo High School pitched a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Finlandia (Mich.) on Friday in what was the opening game of a doubleheader sweep — a feat the Blugolds matched Saturday.

It was the first career win for Ginther, who transferred from North Dakota State to Eau Claire (4-14, 4-8 WIAC) prior to the season. The senior cruised Friday, needing just 100 pitches to get through nine innings during which he struck out nine while allowing seven hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Ginther got run support in the fourth and eighth innings. Henry Pitsch went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth, while Otto Treichel went 3-for-4 with a double.

Friday was the fifth start of the season for Ginther, who improved his record to 1-3 and lowered his ERA to 7.16. He's notched 30 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

Ginther started for four years at Baraboo High School, including leading the Thunderbirds to their first Badger North Conference title since 2006 during a 2017 season in which he was named a second-team all-state utility player by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. Ginther compiled an 8-2 record as a senior in 2017, posting a 2.29 ERA while batting .398.