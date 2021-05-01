BASEBALL: Baraboo alum, NDSU transfer Ginther enjoys building program at UW-Eau Claire

The Bison were scheduled to play their first Summer League game on a Saturday in early March, but NDSU coach Tod Brown called the team in for a mid-week meeting.

"We were like, ‘No way is our season going to get canceled,’” Ginther said, noting that the players were aware of COVID-19 shutting down major events like the NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments. "I mean, we had no idea about the coronavirus, really even what it was, last March. So coach told us, ‘You guys can feel free to go home, we won’t practice this week, take a long weekend and plan on being back Monday.’

"I thought I was going to be back in five days. I get a call from one of my roommates when I’m passing Minneapolis, and they’re like, ‘Dude, our season’s done.’ It was one of the weirdest things that’s ever happened in my life. I didn’t know what that meant for the rest of the year, I didn’t know if we were going to still practice to still keep the team put together. But no, that was the last time I saw Fargo until like August."

A lot happened in that five-month gap in which the country was mostly shut down. The COVID-19 pandemic threw off numbers across college athletics, and gave Ginther time to think about how we wanted to finish out his career.