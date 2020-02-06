COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Baraboo/Sauk County to play Wausau for WCC West title

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County men's basketball team will play for a share of the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference West title on Saturday.

The Fighting Spirits (7-5) are a game back of first place in the six-team division entering Saturday's home game against UW-Stevens Point Wausau (8-4). The Huskies kept Baraboo/Sauk County alive by suffering a 97-87 loss to UW-Stevens Point Marshfield on Wednesday.

The Fighting Spirits are still in the conference race despite losing five of their last six games, including four straight. Baraboo/Sauk County started the season 6-0, including an 85-76 win at Wausau on Dec. 2.

The Fighting Spirits held opponents to 71.3 points per game during the unbeaten stretch. Since then, they are giving up 85.0 points per game. To tie for the title, they'll have to slow a Wausau team that is scoring 95.6 points per game.

A loss on Saturday would drop Baraboo/Sauk County into a second-place tie with Marshfield. The Fighting Spirits took third in the WCC West last season and haven't finished in the top two in the conference standings in at least seven years.

UW-Green Bay Sheboygan is atop the WCC East with a 15-0 record.